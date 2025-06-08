Politics
From Trkiye, Indonesia calls for world peace
President PRABOWO SUBIANTO invited countries to strengthen peace and eliminate oppression around the world.
Jakarta, Kompas after meeting the president of the United Arab Emirates, the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the state visit of President Prabowo Subianto continued in Türkiye.
In Türkiye, the president called for the creation of a peaceful world, free of oppression by any party. This call is considered important to open up new opportunities to resolve humanitarian conflicts in various countries in the midst of a world full of uncertainty.
President Prabowo Sudanto arrived at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Türkiye, Wednesday evening (9/4/2025) local time. The president, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono and the secretary of the cabinet, Teddy Indra Wijaya, was directly welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
By disembarking from the plane, Prabowo and Erdogan shake hands while kissing. The two walked side by side on a light blue carpet, passing the troops from the guard of honor on the way to the airport waiting room. Throughout the trip, the national song “Hari Merdeka” was played.
The agenda of the president of the president in Türkiye lasted two days, namely Thursday to Friday (10-11/4/2025). Thursday afternoon, Prabowo was greeted by a state ceremony at the Turkish presidential palace in Ankara, followed by a meeting of the head – President Erdogan.
After that, the Indonesian government also held a bilateral meeting with the Turkish government and signed several cooperation agreements. At the Turkish presidential palace, the series of events ended with a state dinner.
Before attending the state reception ceremony, President Prabowo delivered a speech to the Turkish parliament on Thursday afternoon.
In his speech, Prabowo stressed that his visit to Türkiye was not just a state visit but also a personal moment. He attended not only as President of Indonesia, but also as Imi, a brother and an individual inspired by the history and the struggles of the Turkish people.
“Perhaps I am the Indonesian politician who visits Turkey most often. Maybe your government can note that I travel to Turkey almost every year,” he said.
In addition, Prabowo mentioned the proximity of Indonesia with Turkey both in a historical perspective and as companions in Muslim countries. Friendship between the two countries has been established for hundreds of years. For a long time, Indonesia and Turkey had the same spirit to fight for independence and have committed to fighting oppression.
In the midst of global conditions full of uncertainty, Prabowo continued, the oppression by the great nations against the weak nations always occurs, including in the conflict that occurs in Gaza, in Palestine.
Many countries often talk about democracy and human rights, but are silent when many children and women become victims of the war in Gaza. Therefore, Indonesia wants to fight with countries that firmly defend Palestine, including Turkey.
Referring to the history of Turkey, Prabowo has declared that the fight against oppression in the current geopolitical conditions requires leadership both courageous and wise. In addition, strong cooperation between countries is also necessary. Because, it is only with a strong collaboration, the voices of the countries which are stored on the side of justice will be heard more by the whole world.
“Our civilization needs a struggle to carry out the rights of all nations, to live well, to live safely, to live peacefully without oppression per person,” said Prabowo.
The arrival of President Prabowo in Trkiye is part of his series of visits in five countries in the Middle East since Wednesday morning.
The five countries are the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. In addition, this is a return visit to the state visit of President Erdogan in Indonesia in February 2025. At that time, Prabowo and Erdogan also expressed a firm commitment to defend Palestine.
New peace opportunities
The head of the Center for Security and Peace Studies at Gadjah Mada University, Yogyakarta, Muhammad Najib Azca, said that the stages of President Prabowo to play an active and constructive role in the search for solutions to humanitarian problems in the world must be appreciated.
Although geographically Indonesia is located far from the Middle East, Indonesia as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world can be an important player to find a peaceful solution to the prolonged crisis in the Middle East.
Consequently, the Prabowo Pas to go to Safari in five Middle East countries and directly meet the leaders of these countries is a positive step since various peace efforts that have been previously proved to be unsuccessful.
“This is a positive, proactive and constructive step in the effort to open a new path for the possibility of peace in the Middle East, which is the epicenter of world peace,” said Najib.
According to him, the efforts of Indonesia to approach the uncertain geopolitical and geopolitical conditions are also important to remind the countries to stop the war. Because the costs that must be engaged to fight are too expensive, both economically, socially and of course humanity.
“This step can open up new opportunities, because in this difficult world situation, people should be realistic by thinking that the economy is already difficult, it will be even more difficult if we have to finance a war,” said Najib.
