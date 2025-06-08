Xi Jinping Back with Trump! The United States is still obtaining a Treasury supply of China







Jakarta – The President of the United States (United States), Donald Trump, said that he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping so that the export of targeted energy treasures in the world, namely minerals and bamboo soil magnets, continued to flow to the country of Uncle Sam. Lance Reuters, Saturday (6/6/2025), it was transmitted directly by Trump when a journalist wondered in the Air Force One linked to the raw material export agreement on the chip on Friday (6/6/2025). “Yes, he (Xi Jinping) is (still exporting minerals from the soil is rare and the magnets in the United States),” replied Trump briefly. Scroll to continue with content Trump's declaration appeared one day after talking by phone with Xi Jinping. This discussion aims to finish the trade war and the tension between the two countries. On this occasion, Trump said that there had been a very positive conclusion of the conversation, while adding that there could no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare land products. “Like another sign that the tension of the problem is, China has provided a temporary export license to a rare land supplier of the three American car manufacturers,” said two sources that knew the problem. In addition, the main assistants of the American president also had to meet representatives of China in London on Monday (9/6) for a more in -depth discussion. “We were very advanced in an agreement with China,” Trump told journalists on Friday. The export-import agreement is considered one of the stages that can lighten the tension between the greatest economy in the world. Although so far, the Chinese Embassy in Washington has made no comments on this subject. Since China's decision to suspend exports from various minerals and significant magnets in April 2025, made the offer necessary by car manufacturers, computer producers and military entrepreneurs around the world. Trump accused China of raping the Geneva Agreement and ordered a restriction on flea design and other expeditions in China. While Beijing refused the complaint and threatened to respond. The impact of the end of soil exports is rare and other important minerals which then warm tensions between the two countries. In addition, this problem of exporting basic products can make Trump under internal political pressure if economic growth continues to decrease because companies cannot manufacture products made from minerals China soil. (Igo / hns)

