Trump says Xi agreed to restart the flow of minerals of rare earths. Why are rare earths important for the Chinese economy?





US President Donald Trump told press agencies on Friday, June 6, 2025, that Xi Jinping in China agreed to allow the export of minerals and rare earth magnets to the United States after a new series of talks in the middle of the current trade war. Yes, he did it, replied President Donald Trump when an Air Force One journalist asked him about the Xi agreement on the rare land agreement. Also read | Indian Auto remained in queue while China erases rare earth magnets for others Trump reassured people that the American-Chinese talks have resulted in a very positive conclusion, which aims to make minerals of rare earth no more question. We are very advanced in the China Agreement, said Donald Trump, quoted by the news agency Reuters. The Asian nation has also granted temporary export licenses to the suppliers of the rare land of the three best car manufacturers in the United States, reported the news agency, invoking people aware of development. Mineral export curb of the rare earth of China According to Mint Previous report, China has imposed restrictions on its global export of minerals and rare earth magnets in April 2025. Although these restrictions occurred in the middle of the trade war and tariff between the United States and other world nations, they are not specific in the United States but apply to all other nations. Also read | Bajaj auto flags Danger of exit cuts if the problem of the rare-terrace magnet is not resolved Foreign companies such as Tesla, Lockheed Martin, etc., of the Aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, consumer goods, weapons and car sectors are those which are affected by this export sidewalk, because they strongly depend on foreign imports for their manufacture of components. Indian car manufacturers and clean energy companies have also suffered while China dominates the market for these rare land products, and the export limits endanger the supply chains of many companies in the world. Why are rare earths important for China? According to data from the Center for Strategic & International Studies, China refines more than 92% of minerals in the world of rare earths, establishing a world domination in the sector compared to other nations. Rare earth materials are used to make many things on which people count daily, from components of smartphones to wind turbines. According to the press agency Reuters' Report, apart from the production of 92%, the Asian nation also contributes to almost 60% of the world production of rare land mines. Also read | Car manufacturers are looking for government assistance to accelerate approvals in China for rare earth magnets Several companies around the world depend on Chinese exports of these rare earth materials to use in the production of other finished products. These metals of rare earths, such as cerium oxide, basnasite, neodymia oxide, lanthane carbonate, prastodymous, dysprosium and terbium, are among the other metals and magnets used to make products such as batteries, components of planes, electric vehicles (EV), solar cells, wind, etc. According to an agency report, the world has 17 elements, including 15 silver white metals. The scarcity of these materials is determined by the quality of them found in the earth's crust. As there are very few deposits propagate around the world, for China, it acts as a factor to assert world domination. Data collected from Statesman shows that the annual export value of the rare land of China was around $ 488.8 million. This fell slightly more than 54% compared to its 2022 levels of $ 1,046.8 million. According to an previous report by the agency, China has limited at least 16 minerals and related products since 2023, the last people who came after the nation retreated against the United States during the tariff war.

