Everett F. Drumright, the American consul general in Hong Kong, thought that the United States was faced with a serious threat to its national security. It was in 1955, and the consular officers were besieged by Chinese seeking to flee the continent and to immigrate to the United States, saying that they were American citizens through a parent. According to Drumright, almost all were based on fictitious documents. He published a report of eighty-nine pages, responsible for racist innuendos and filled with alarm on the infiltration of the country by Chinese communist agents, in which he warned that China was ready to exploit the immigration system of the Americas in the service of its objectives alone.

Shortly after Drumright submitted his report, federal prosecutors embarked on a large investigation by the Chinese community. In New York, the prosecutors announced that they had discovered a vast criminal program that had illegally introduced the thousands of American immigrants, including communist agents with concealed skills, planted, as a newspaper said by the Rouge Chinese government. The prosecutors finally brought business against nearly sixty defendants, the winners, the dishwashers and others have accompanied accusations of immigration. However, the results have not revealed anything that the spy operation elaborated that Drumright had presented.

At the end of last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump administration would begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students aggressively, including those who study in critical fields and those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party. (The party has about ninety-nine-milling members and is linked to almost all aspects of Chinese life.) The announcement is the last effort in the apparent attempt of administrations to force a break between China and the United States in April, it imposed new punitive prices for China, only to suspend them, while the two nations agreed to continue the trade negotiations. (Last Thursday, President Trump said that he and Chinas chief Xi Jinping had a very good telephone call and would hold a new series of talks.) At the end of May, Trump officials blocked the exports to China of certain technologies, including those related to jet engines and semiconductors. In another decision that seems to be calculated to send a message to Beijing, the Ministry of Justice announced the accusations last week against two scientists of researchers from the People's Republic of China to pass the country last summer, a fungus that causes the head burn in the grains and, according to the prosecutors, is a potential agro -terrorist weapon.

The Drumright report is a reminder of the duration of suspicion of the duration of Chinese origin in the United States Donald Trump, during his first mandate, would have declared, referring to China, that almost all students who return to this country are a spy. A recent investigation by the American Asian Foundation revealed that forty percent of Americans think that Asian Americans are more faithful to their countries of origin than in the United States

Chinese citizens who study in the United States have long provided a link between the two countries. In 1854, Yung Wing became the first Chinese graduate of an American university, obtaining a diploma from Yale. In 1872, with the support of the Qing government, he created the Chinese educational mission, which brought a hundred and twenty Chinese students in New England. In 1881, angry with immigration, Chinese officials closed the mission. The following year, Congress adopted the Chinese exclusion law, preventing workers from entering the country. Coterie of missionaries, diplomats and business leaders has prompted entry for students. At the beginning of the 20th century, hundreds of Chinese students were on American campuses. When Mao Zedongs' Communist Party took power in 1949 nearly four thousands were blocked in the United States and suddenly suspicion objects. Federal agents have submitted them to interrogations and even incarceration. It took several years before hysteria faded. In 1965, a new radical law finally placed Chines and other Asianimmigrants on an equal footing with all the others trying to enter the United States in 1979, Deng Xiaoping, to modernize his nation, to restore diplomatic relations between Chinese countries and students began to arrive seriously. Their number has increased again among the ahiles, while the increasingly robust economy has integrated into the world economic order.

Today, there are two hundred and seventy-seven thousand Chinese students in America. Many of them were children during the aughts, when the Chinese market opened. Liwei Zhangnot's real name was born in Beijing, the son of a police officer and a nurse. When Zhang was four years old, his parents bought him a set of DVD Disney, and he watched them all. His favorite was Winnie the Pooh. When he aged, he beat television shows like how I met your mother and Breaking Bad.

English Zhangs improved quickly, and all that television has influenced his world vision. He understood that the inhabitants of other countries lived differently from those of China, governed by an authoritarian regime. He signed up for a prestigious university near his home, but bet to the required propaganda classes. For his junior year, he won a scholarship to attend a university in California, where he prospered. He returned to Beijing, resolving to apply for higher education in the United States, only for the pandemic to intervene. Finally, he signed up for a journalism program on the west coast. After graduating, he won a job at school, taking advantage of a special extension of his student visa for additional training in his field.

Earlier this year, Zhang began to see reports on the Chinese social media of students whose visas were canceled and whose legal status had been terminated. The dissemination of words has spread that many of them had already encountered with the legal system, even for a minor offense. (At the end of April, federal officials revealed that they had directed student names via a computerized index which includes information on criminal history.) A few years ago, Zhang obtained a speeding ticket. Now he feared that it would make him vulnerable. He said that he and his peers felt a feeling of constant panic.

The diplomatic approach of the United States in China has long oscillated between contradictory credibility that it represents an existential threat to the geopolitical stage or that it should be engaged as a potential partner. President Trumps Dial is perpetually placed on bellicosis. Last Wednesday, he published a proclamation targeting international students at Harvard, in which he repeatedly invoked the Chinese threat and accused China and other foreign opponents of the exploitation of the student visa program for inappropriate ends. The alarm sounds familiar, as is the cost of the development.