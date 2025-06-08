



Behind the bars since August 2023, the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could be endorsed on June 11 in the highly publicized case of Al-Qadir Trust, said a senior party official. The High Court of Islamabad should hear petitions requiring the suspension of the sentences inflicted on Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the case of 190 million pounds.

Gohar Ali Khan, head of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), expressed his confidence that the court hearing on June 11 would mark an important development for Khan and his wife, although he did not explain why.

The hearing had previously been delayed after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked for more time to prepare its arguments, according to Ary News.

Addressing Ary News today, Gohar said that PTI would soon associate themselves with opposition parties in a new political movement, led by the prison by Khan himself. The party will be addressed to a press conference on June 9 on this subject, he said, adding that a budget strategy was already in place.

Khan had previously declared of the prison he would direct demonstrations against the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) led by the coalition government. This week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur's chief minister, warned of a post-Eida movement in Al-Adha for the Liberation of Khan.

Faced with several convictions and ongoing trials, Khan continued to call the general elections of February 8 The mother of all the rigs, accusing PML-N and the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP) of stealing the mandate.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah, special assistant to the Prime Minister of Political Affairs, urged PTI to accept the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dialogue and to collaborate in the reforms of electoral laws.

Gohar also said Bushra Bibi was detained without accusation of forcing Khan. He denied rumors of rifts within the PTI and stressed that no offer would be concluded for the release of Khans.

The case stems from a regulation of 190 million things between the Uks National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Malik Riazs family of the goods magnate. In 2019, the NCA froze the bank accounts holding 100 million, which, according to her, was the product of corruption abroad.

(With PTI entries)

