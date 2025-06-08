The former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be released from prison? His party leader claims





Last update: 08 June 2025, 21:30 Ist

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated in Adiala prison, is likely to obtain a deposit on June 11 in the Al-Qadir Trust case, according to a senior of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), even though the party is preparing for a new political battle under its direction of behind bars.

The High Court of Islamabad should hear petitions requiring a suspension of sorrows for Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in 190 million pounds of trusted Al-Qadir. The case has become a central point of the current legal problems to which the founder of the PTI has been imprisoned in prison since August 2023.

Expressing that the founder of the parties will obtain a deposit that day, Gohar Ali Khan, head of the political party of Khans, said the PTI news agency on June 11, he will be an important day for Khan and his wife. “”

Addressing Ary News, Gohar Ali Khan said that the founder of the PTI and his wife would receive reparation when the court would meet next week. The hearing had already been deferred at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which requested more time to finalize its arguments.

He added that the PTI will collaborate with the opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the boss of the chief of prison.

He urged the opposition parties to join PTI for the survival and security of the country and revealed that a strategy for the upcoming budget was finalized. The party will be addressed to a press conference on June 9 on this subject, “he said.

Gohar also claimed that Bushra Bibi was detained in prison without any accusation to put pressure on the founder of the PTI and said that no transaction would be concluded for the release of the founders.

Earlier last month, Khan said he would lead his upcoming protest parts against the Muslim League in Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) led the coalition government in the center.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an eminent leader of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) party leader, Ali Amin Gandapur this week, threatened to launch a large-scale movement for the release of politicians who became the cricket player after Eid Al-Adha.

What is Al-Qadir's case of confidence?

The case focuses on the allegations of corruption linked to the creation of the Al-Qadir University Trust, which aimed to create an educational institution in Jhelums Sohawa Tehsil.

In December 2019, Imran Khans' cabinet approved a regulation with the National Crime Agency (NCA) UKS concerning 190 million people recovered from the Malik Riaz property magnate.

Subsequently, the Trust al-Qadir was established, with key figures such as Khan, Bushra Bibi and Close Associates. The trust received 458 Kanals of Land of Bahria Town, a company associated with Malik Riaz, to establish the university.

However, it is alleged that the land has been undervalued and that parties have been transferred to individuals near the couple, including Farah Gogi, a friend of Bushra Bibi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference to corruption in December 2023, accusing Khan and Bibi of having caused a loss of 190 million (around 50 billion Pakistani rupees) to the national chessboard.

Imran Khan was arrested in May 2023 during an appearance before the court. On January 17, 2025, the couple was sentenced.

Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi was sentenced to 7 years. Fines from RS 1 million and 500,000 rupees have also been imposed on them, respectively.

(With PTI entries)

Shobhit Gupta

Shobhit GUPTA is News18.com sub-dector and covers India and international news. He is interested in daily political affairs in India and geopolitics. He graduated from BA (Hons) from Ben … Read more

Location :

Islamabad, Pakistan

Published for the first time: the former Prime Minister of Pakistan in the world, Imran Khan, will be released from prison? His party leader claims

