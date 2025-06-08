



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif organized separate telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq d'Oman to prolong the warm greetings on the occasion of Aid Ul-Adha, reaffirming strong bilateral ties with the two nations. In his call to Turkish President Erdogan, Prime Minister Sharif gave sincere Eid wishes to Turkish leaders and people. The two leaders reiterated their supporting support to each other on matters of mutual national interest and expressed their satisfaction with the strength of Pakistani-Turkiye relations. They also agreed to accelerate the implementation of key decisions taken during previous high level meetings, aimed at further increasing cooperation in various sectors. The two leaders organized a detailed exchange of points of view on the situation in Gaza, as well as other regional and global developments. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his deep appreciation for turkeys with firm support during recent tensions between Pakistan and India. President Erdogan, in return, expressed his warm wishes to the people of Pakistan. Earlier, the Prime Minister also spoke with Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq d'Oman, offering greetings and an appreciation of Eid Ul-Adha for the balanced position of Omans during the Pakistan-Indies crisis. Prime Minister Sharif stressed the importance of improving bilateral cooperation in all sectors, highlighting Pakistans' commitment to deepen his ties with sultanate. Diplomatic awareness reflects the active commitment of Pakistans with the main regional partners and its commitment to peace, stability and mutual cooperation in the Islamic world. We welcome your contributions! Submit your blogs, opinion articles, press releases, news arguments and information features at [email protected] and [email protected]

