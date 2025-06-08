The Trump-Xe call did not affect Taiwan policies: analysts





The latest telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping () focused on the relaxation of bilateral trade tensions and would probably not lead to a major change in Taiwan policy in Washingtons, analysts said. The former president of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Richard Bush, said by e-mail that talks Thursday aimed mainly to prevent American-Chinese relations, especially after Washington imposed export controls shortly after the understanding of Geneva. Bush, a non -resident main scholarship holder at the Think Tank of the Brookings Institution, based in Washington, said that the two parties were trying to come back where things were at the end of Geneva thanks to the call. Photo: AP Washington and Beijing last month concluded a temporary agreement during talks in Geneva, Switzerland, which led to a 90 -day truce on sweeping prices that they had previously imposed themselves. China later said that the United States had broken the agreement by prohibiting semiconductor sales in Huawei while Washington continued to complain about Beijing export checks on minerals and rare earth magnets. As for Taiwan, Bush said Xi regularly mentioned Taiwan in conversations with the American presidents, but that this segment was probably brief in the last call, since the two had a multitude of pressing commercial problems to solve. Ryan Hass, another Brookings analyst, said he was doing[es] Do not expect the presidential phone call to lead to major changes in American policy to Taiwan. Hass was director of China, Taiwan and Mongolia affairs at the National Security Council from 2013 to 2017. He underlined the transcription of the appeal launched by Beijing and said that Trumps' response to XIS's concern against Taiwan reportedly reported the continuity of American policy. The transcription said that XI has urged the United States to manage Taiwan's question with caution and to prevent Taiwan's independence from dragging[ging] China and America in the dangerous field of confrontation and even conflicts. The transcription quoted Trump saying that he has great respect for President XI … The United States will honor politics in a Chinese. Commenting on the call, the first between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in January, the presidential office in a brief declaration on Friday said that he had welcomed any effort that helped stabilize the regional situation and slow down the authoritarian expansion.

