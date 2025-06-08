Jokowi chose PSI rather than PPP is considered to be adapted to the continuation of the Kaesang political agenda





The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (left). (Mid) The observer of political communication University of ESA Unggul Jamiluddin Ritonga responded to the declaration of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi who claimed to prefer the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) rather than the UNI Development Party (PPP). According to him, Jokowi's declaration prefers PSI on PPP, of course, through a certain number of reasonable considerations. He said that ideology and PSI Jokowi were relatively the same, namely nationalist. In addition, PSI executives are also the loyalist of Jokowi. This was likely to be elected President of PSI. Meanwhile, for PSI, membership in Jokowi was the chances of the party to qualify for a greater parliament. “Jokowi will be adapted to continue the political agenda which was built by his son Kaesang Pangarap. PSI hopes that with Jokowi as Ketum can enter Senayan in 2029 Pileg,” Jamiluddin told Media Indonesia on Sunday (8/6). Read also: Dudung Abdurachman is not interested in becoming president of the PPP Ideological difference? Jamiluddin said that other reasons for which Jokowi preferred the PSI because he had an ideological difference with the PPP. He said Jokowi led PPP to turn around. The reason, Jokowi will be considered to accept any post. “The nationalist Jokowi is certainly not in accordance with the PPP which adheres to the religious. The ideological difference is certainly strange if Jokowi leads the PPP. Jokowi will be considered a figure which accepts a position without seeing his compatibility,” he said. More suitable? However, Jamiluddin assessed that the PSI was more suitable for being led by young characters or politicians. He said PSI had been associated with a young game. Read also: When Jokowi looked at the position of Ketum PSI: “If I register, don't lose” “If Jokowi leads PSI, it's certainly strange. Because the PSI of the Youth Party led by this person. If this happens, of course, the paradox of the PSI. Consequently, ideally, the PSI is led by young people. Jokowi should know that it does not deserve to direct the PSI,” he said. Choose PSI? Previously, Jokowi expressed his desire to choose to join PSI rather than become the general president of the PPP. Jokowi assessed that the PPP had more general candidates with the Congress to be held in September. He said he also heard a number of names that have become candidates for the PPP President. “No. In PPP, I think that many candidates for the President General are much better, who have the capacity, the capacity, have skills,” said Jokowi after the prayer of Eid Al-Adha solo on Friday (6/6). Also read: Jokowi and Kaesang enter the exchange of PSI Ketum, the Father and the Fruit Fruit Child? “I'm just at PSI,” he added. Not Nyalon yet? However, Jokowi has revealed that so far he had not yet appointed himself president of the PSI. He also did not respond when he was asked if he was considering another part. “Yes, I don't know (whether you wanted to participate in other parties or not). In PSI, he has not yet been nominated,” he said. (Faj / p-3)

