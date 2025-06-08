



Islamabad: The former Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan is likely to receive a deposit on June 11 in the Al-Qadir Trust case, said one of the main leaders of his party.

The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) should hear the petitions requiring the suspension of the sorrows to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the case of 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust on June 11.

Khan, 72, has been deposited at Adiala prison since August 2023 in several cases.

Expressing that the founder of the parties will obtain a deposit that day, Gohar Ali Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) of Khan, said that June 11 will be an important day for Khan and his wife, but gave no particular reason.

The IHC had previously postponed the penalty hearing in the Trust al-Qadir case until June 11. The adjournment came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked for more time to prepare his arguments, Ary News reported.

Gohar told Ary News on Saturday that the PTI will collaborate with the opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the chief boss of the parties.

He urged the opposition parties to join PTI for the survival and security of the country and revealed that a strategy for the upcoming budget was finalized. The party will be addressed to a press conference on June 9 on this subject, he said.

Earlier last month, Khan said he would lead his upcoming protest parts against the Muslim League in Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) led the coalition government in the center.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an eminent leader of the Pakistani party of Khan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Ali Amin Gandapur this week, threatened to launch a large-scale movement for the release of the Eid Al-Adha of the Eid Al-Adha.

Khan, who faces several cases and was sentenced in some of them, said the general elections on February 8 of last year for having witnessed the mother of any rigging. He called his rivals Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) as mandate thieves. Rana Sanaullah, special assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs, while speaking with the media of her hometown of Faisalabad in Punjab on Saturday, urged the PTI to accept the offer of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from a meeting for negotiations and to sit with the government to modify electoral laws.

Gohar said Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was held in prison without any accusation to put pressure on the founder of the PTI and said that no transaction would be concluded for the liberation of the founders.

He also rejected rumors of internal fruit within PTI.

A few years ago, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom agreed with a regulation worth 190 million pounds with the family of the Malik Riaz property magnate.

According to a report before Dawn, the NCA in August 2019, said that it had obtained freezing orders in eight bank accounts containing 100 million pounds, suspected of having drawn corruption and corruption in a nation abroad. The NCA said that it had informed the government then managed by Khan's PTI. It is alleged that Khan asked Shehzad Akbar, his responsibility assistant, to resolve the case, who in turn settled the case with the frozen funds belonging to the national treasury adjusted with the responsibility of Bahria Towns, said dawn.

Bahria Town Ltd, real estate office of Maliks, was illegally observed thousands of acres of land in Karachis Office in the Malir District. He had donated hundreds of acres of land to the Al-Qadir Trust, a non-profit organization which has only two administrators Khan and Bushra Bibi.

