The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, approved the operation of India on Sunday, Sindoor, saying that it was a feather in the government's ceiling and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “world leader”.

In an exclusive interview with the editor -in -chief of the consulting of India Today Today, Rajdeep Sardesai, Naidu, whose TDP supports the NDA led by the BJP at the center, said that Prime Minister Modi played a role in the judgment of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“100%. This (Sindoor Operation) is a pen in the Modi government ceiling. No other leader can do so so perfectly without precision. The terrorist attack of Pahalgam was unhappy and the husbands were killed in front of their wives,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Moda appointed India's military operation as Sindoor to respond to the feelings of Indian women and take revenge on the terrorists involved in the attack by Pahalgam, who killed 25 tourists and a room.

“In the 20 minutes, we destroyed the terrorist pockets and did not attack civilians and defense facilities. The conflict ended at the right time. The PM Modi put an end to the fighting. Isn't that our credit? His wisdom prevailed. If the war is extended, then we will lose,” said Naidu.

Under Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, India destroyed terrorist camps in nine places across Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), killing more than 100 terrorists. Pakistan then intensified the situation, pulling a dam of drones and missiles to border cities and defense facilities in India. However, India retaliated and launched a counter-offensive, damaging several Pakistani military bases, before the two countries agreed to stop fighting.

Asked about the claim of the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi if India had succumbed to pressure from the United States, Naidu said that there was “that it was not necessary to go to anyone.”

“We have our own strategies. Who will control Trump? He will speak as he wishes. But at the same time, the wisdom of the PM Modi has prevailed. We are very clear. We do not quarrel unnecessarily. If someone comes after us, we do not leave them. We are able to protect our nation,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister said that if India wanted friendly relations with all countries, there was “no need to have a recommendation or support from anywhere”.

“The PM Moda emerges as a large world-class leader. This is the pride of our nation,” he said.

On the Waqf act

Naidu, whose Coalition Government led by TDP ended a year in Andhra Pradesh, supported the Waqf law (amendment), which aims to improve the administration, transparency and responsibility in the management of WAQF assets, affirming that the legislation is practicing.

The TDP, which supports the NDA led by the BJP in the center, had voted in favor of the Waqf law in Parliament.

“TDP is for all religions and communities, including Muslims. All of these Waqf properties created should be used for the well-being of minorities. There is nothing wrong.

He also declared that during his mandate in Andhra Pradesh, his government made Ourdou the second language in 13 districts.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress and Aimim, whose chief Asaduddin Owaisi is a deputy for Lok Sabha de Hyderabad, said that the Waqf law was unconstitutional and discriminatory towards Muslims. They challenged the law before the Supreme Court.

On a nation, an election

The head of the TDP launched its weight behind the only nation, an election – organizing simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and the polls of the Assembly every five years – saying that the recurring elections were not good for democracy.

“We have been supporting it from the start. We have been progressive. We can focus on the administration for five years after the elections and empower people in all aspects. We are working for the elections and people give us a mandate for five years to do the right things for them,” he said.

“Each year, there is an election. In one year, two elections took place – in Maharashtra and Delhi. The Bihar elections arrive. It is not good in my opinion. We need more electoral reforms.