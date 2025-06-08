



The last days have only been roller coaster, the public and politicians have witnessed the growing quarrel between President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk. The buzz was so much that Trump's social social network crashed in the midst of the online War of Words on June 6 and overthrew the greatest “truth” instead.

Elon Musk (R) was the greatest supporters and donors of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign (AFP)

The error screen that appeared on Trump socially socially relayed the message that there were no “truths” on the platform.

Trump-Musk's quarrel

The repercussions began on Tuesday when Musk, which left the government ministry of efficiency to focus on his Tesla electric vehicle company, denounced a major bill on the major law on concerns that he could add around 3 billions of dollars to the federal deficit over the next 10 years. He had described the tax reductions supported by the GOP and expenditure invoices as a “disgusting abomination”.

Later, Trump said he was “very disappointed” after his former ally and the best donor expressed criticism on his “big and beautiful” bill before the congress.

“I am very disappointed with Elon. I helped Elon a lot,” said the president.

Musk responded to Trump's remarks, and both exchanged insults on social media in both directions. While Trump alluded to potential cuts against Musk companies, Tesla CEO said that the president was in Epstein's controversial files. An allegation position he deleted later.

Trump on Saturday warned Musk again of “serious consequences” if the technological billionaire financed the Democratic candidates to present themselves against the Republicans who vote in favor of his tax reductions and his expenditure invoices.

“He will have to pay very serious consequences if he does,” he added.

Trump also rejected any idea of ​​repairing relations with Musk after their recent public quarrel.

Elon Musk was one of Trump's greatest supporters during the 2024 presidential campaign. He was also the largest donor in the Trump campaign, with $ 300 million. Tesla CEO said the Republican leader would not have won the elections in 2024 without his support.

Truth Social Crash, Truth

The public quarrel provided unprecedented traffic on Trump's social social platform of truth, which led to its accident and letting subscribers rush to follow the development TIFF.

According to Downdector, which was cited by Comic Sands, traffic on the Truth social platform has witnessed a crazy peak. Once the massive traffic has led to the accident on Trump's page, users could see this message: “No truths. When this user composes a truth or retractions, you will see it here.”

Screenshot of the social truth crash on Donald Trump's page on June 6. (X)

Several users turned to X to point out the “truth” revealed on Trump. A user said: “Social truth has crashed, leaving this true truth behind.”

“Truth Social crashed into the overvoltage of traffic and, in doing so, has accidentally created an obsessive and poignant image,” joked another.

“Finally, something honest about Trump,” wrote another user on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/amid-donald-trump-elon-musk-public-feud-a-truth-from-the-crash-of-truth-social-101749327864898.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos