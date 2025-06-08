Politics
PM Shehbaz welcomes President Erdogan, other world leaders on Eid
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted sincere greetings to the president of Turkiyes Rece Tayyip Erdogan Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik and other world leaders on this occasion of EID Ult ADH.
During his telephone conversation with President Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish chief, as well as to the fraternal people of Turkiye.
The two leaders agreed to implement the implementation of key decisions taken during their recent meetings earlier this year.
The Prime Minister said it would help speed bilateral cooperation, in particular in trade and investment.
While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for strong and unshakable support from Turkiyes in Pakistan during the recent Pakistani-Indian conflict.
He said that this gesture had won the heart of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of the Pakistani-Turkiye brotherhood.
The two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support in their fundamental interests. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza.
In his remarks, President Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his good wishes on Eid and made these feelings for the people of Pakistan. He also reaffirmed that Turkiyes resolved support in Pakistan on all important questions.
Pakistan, Kazakhstan promises to extend bilateral cooperation
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz made a telephone call to the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and gave him greetings from Eid to him and his compatriots.
During telephone contact, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive momentum of bilateral links,
They also reaffirmed their commitment to extend cooperation between the two countries to its full potential.
They examined the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged points of view on the various commitments to come.
The recent Pakistan-Indian crisis was also discussed while the Prime Minister informed President Kazakh about Pakistans' efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was looking forward to the visit of Kazakh presidents in Pakistan later this year, during which a certain number of important and protococci agreements are signed between the two sides.
On this occasion, President Kazakh thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for the Eid telephone call and expressed warm wishes for the inhabitants of Pakistan.
He said he would visit Pakistan by the end of the year.
The PM underlines the need to strengthen links with Oman
The PM Shehbaz also transmitted its warm greetings to the AID at the Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Oman in all spheres.
During the conversation, the two leaders prayed for unity and harmony among the Ummah Muslim and especially for the inhabitants of Gaza.
The PM expressed its gratitude to the Sultan for Oman's position in the recent Pakistan-Indre crisis and appreciated his support for de-escalation and dialogue.
PM Shehbaz reiterated its warm and cordial invitation to the Sultan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The sultan very graciously accepted the invitation and invited the PM to also undertake an official visit to Oman.
