New Delhi, June 8 (Ians) There are rare moments in the history of a nation when the action of a leader has repercussions far beyond the physical gesture – he speaks directly of adversaries, raises the national spirit and establishes the course for the future. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's walk through the Chenab bridge – the highest railway bridge in the world – holding the High Hand in his right hand, was a moment.

Silent but commander, symbolic but strategic, it was a daring statement. In this symbolic stride, the Prime Minister presented not only an Indian engineering feat; He transmitted a bold message to those who have long sought to destabilize India by secret assault and terror.

For more than three decades, Pakistan and its terrorist network have embarked on a war by relentless proxy in Jammu-et-Cachemire and also in other parts of India. From cross -border infiltration to radicalization, they aimed to maintain jammu and cashmere and India in disorders. And when Pahalgam's terrorist attack occurred, India responded with the Sindoor operation – with military resolution and diplomatic firmness.

In the midst of this operation, India continued its development triumphs. The walk on the Chenab deck was a powerful signal for Pakistan, its allies and the rest of the world.

By walking this bridge with the flag at altitude, Prime Minister Modi affirmed territorial sovereignty and also underlined a change in the policy of India from deterrence to direct action.

After Pahalgam's terrorist attack, on April 22, carried out by the resistance front (TRF), an emanation of Lashkar-E-Taiba with Pakistan, India clearly did-neither the Pakistani territory nor the Pakistani territory will not be touched if the terrorist does not operate.

The change began with the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strikes, the revocation of article 370 and the operation of May 7 Sindoor. They all marked a change in the strategic doctrine of India – more defensive and reactive but proactive and affirmed.

Thanks to the Sindoor operation, New Delhi has established a new strategic red line – if terror is the policy of the state of Pakistan, it will be greeted by a visible and energetic response. The solitary walk of the PM Modi has been a signal that India will no longer be retained hostage out of fear or dictated by those who exchange violence and chaos. It was also a message to the inhabitants of Jammu-et-Cachemire that New Delhi's commitment to development, stability and integration is not only a promise-it is a mission.

The march also recalled to each Indian who looked at that the fight against terrorism is not only for the security forces to tackle, but it is also in our commitment to progress. The roads, the tunnels, the railways and the bridges – these are the new weapons of peace of India, built to empower. The PM walk on the bridge has just reflected this.

In this silent and deliberate stride, there was the assertion that the region will no longer be a theater for conflicts but a connection and progress lighthouse.

The visit of the PM Modi to J&K came exactly a month after the Sindoor operation, a meticulously executed mission which neutralized nine high -value terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

In retaliation, Pakistan has resorted to heavy bombing in the residential areas of Jammu-et-Cachemire and also engaged in drone raids across the western border. India then attacked 11 air bases from Pakistan, after which Pakistan raised the white flag and begged a ceasefire.

The Sindoor operation was not only a tactical victory. It was a strategic signal: that the patience of India with terrorism emanating from Pakistan is not infinite and that each infiltration, each ambush, will be welcomed with a proportional force.

By choosing to visit J&K after this operation and walk on the Chenab deck, just 133 km from Pok, the PM Modi has linked two critical stories: the hard power of security and the development soft power.

He reflected the transparent continuation of the two-way approach from India to Jammu-et-Cachemire-crush terrorist infrastructure while empowering the region through unprecedented infrastructure and economic development.

This contrasts strongly with the approach of Pakistan towards cashmere: a rooted in radicalization, violence and diplomatic lies. He forces young people to die for a false story and a crazy cause, and kept the occupied part of the cashmere in poverty and underdevelopment.

The Promenade du PM Modi through the Chenab bridge was not only physical; It was psychological. He represented an India which no longer looks over his shoulder but walking with resolution, dignity and confidence. Holding the flag was a symbol of property of the territory, the future and the story.

We often remember what they say, but also what they do when it is important. With the tricolor floating against the winds of the Himalayas, the step of the PM Modi on the Chenab bridge was symbolic and historic.

For Pakistan, it was a warning that India will protect its territorial integrity and punish the assault with precision. For the inhabitants of Jammu-et-Cachemire, it was reassured that they were seen, heard and included. And for the rest of the world, it was a signal that India is ready to direct not only economically but morally and military if necessary.