



XI, the Myanmar leader exchange of congratulations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic links

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the head of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, exchanged congratulations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. In his message, Xi said that in the past 75 years since the creation of diplomatic ties, the “Paukphaw” (fraternal) friendship between China and Myanmar has resisted the test of time and was even stronger. Respect for the five principles of peaceful coexistence and the spirit of Bandung, the two countries have committed to being engaged in the right neighborhood, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and to support themselves firmly on questions concerning their respective interests and the main concerns, giving a good example of a friendly exchange between countries, he said. XI recalled his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing in Russia in May, when the two leaders reached a significant consensus on the construction of the Chinese-Myanmar community with a common future. China attaches great importance to the development of its links with Myanmar and is ready to work with Myanmar to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic links as an opportunity to accelerate the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative and the push for the construction of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, as well as advantages in China, of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, For both people, two people in China, stressed. For her part, Min Aung Hlaing said that Xianmar's historic visit to 2020 had opened a new chapter in the construction of the Myanmar-China community with a common future. After a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar earlier this year, the Chinese government and people offered a quickly humanitarian aid, fully demonstrating the deep friendship between our two peoples while standing together through thick and thin and helping in difficulty, he said. Min Aung Hlaing praised his meeting with Xi in Moscow as fruitful, because they have reached significant consensus on the deepening of strategic cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude to China for his firm support for myanmar efforts to reach peace and stability, national reconciliation and economic development. The head of Myanmar said that he is impatiently awaiting to accelerate cooperation with China in various fields and forging a stronger, more resilient and mutually beneficial partnership. Also Sunday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang exchanged congratulations with Min Aung Hlaing. Li said that in the past 75 years, thanks to joint efforts on both sides, significant progress has been made in friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields. Li expressed his desire to work with Min Aung Hlaing to deepen the complete strategic cooperation between the two countries and advance solid progress in the construction of the Chinese-Myanmar community with a common future, in order to inject new impetus into respective development. Under the direction of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, regular growth has been obtained in myanmar-china relations, said Min Aung Hlaing, expressing the desire to work with China to build the community jointly with a shared future in order to better benefit the two peoples.

