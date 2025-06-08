“ Compassion and fraternity '': PM Modi sends greetings to Eid to Yunus in Bangladesh, he replies





Last update: June 08, 2025, 20:44 is Muhammad Yunus thanked Prime Minister Modi for his thoughtful message and expressed his appreciation for the shared values ​​and traditions celebrated by Eid. PM Modi with the chief advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus (credits: X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed warm wishes to the people and the government of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, in a letter to the Chief Councilor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus. In the letter dated June 4, 2025, Prime Minister Modi wrote, on behalf of the people and the government of India, I give you warm greetings to you and the inhabitants of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. “” He stressed the cultural importance of festivals, highlighting his reflection of the timeless values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and fraternity “and wishes extended for the good health and well-being of Yunuss. This holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diversified cultural heritage of India and is celebrated with immense joy and fervor by millions of people of Islamic faith across the country. This reminds us of the timeless values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential to build a peaceful and inclusive world, “he said. Responding on June 6, Yunus thanked Prime Minister Modi for his thoughtful message and expressed his appreciation for the shared values ​​and traditions celebrated by Eid. In his letter, Yunus replied by saying that Eid-UL-Azha is a period of reflection, which brings together communities and inspires us all to work together for the greatest advantages of peoples around the world. “” He also expressed his confidence in the continuation of mutual respect and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, adding, I am convinced that the spirit of respect and mutual understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the well-being of our peoples. “” On this blessed occasion, I wish you, excellence, good health and happiness and the people of peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India, “he concluded. The exchange of greetings on Eid comes at a time when Bangladesh deals with political disorders and when the two nations tackle regional challenges while maintaining close diplomatic, cultural and economic links. The two leaders concluded the letters by reaffirming the commitments to the well-being of citizens of each other and the lasting ties between the two countries. Posted for the first time: India News “ Compassion and fraternity '': PM Modi sends greetings to Eid to Yunus in Bangladesh, he replies

