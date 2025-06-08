Trump triggers reactions by ordering the National Guard to demonstrations





Large -scale demonstrations take place in the Los Angeles region against President Donald Trumps immigration policies and raids led by American immigration and customs application (ICE).

In the midst of reports of violence and troubles, the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass issued a striking warning. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but allow me to be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and officials will be held responsible, said Bass on Saturday evening, stressing that Los Angeles staff had been in direct contact with officials of Washington, DC, in order to find the best way to go.

However, there was a conflict as to the best line of driving. In a decision that prompted the division, Trump ordered the California National Guard to repress immigration demonstrations, moving to deploy 2,000 soldiers in the Los Angeles region. These radical left protests, by instigators and often troublemakers, will not be tolerated. In addition, from now on, the masks will not be allowed to be worn during the demonstrations. What should these people hide and why? Trump said via social truth.

Sunday morning, around 8 am, troops from the California National Guard began to arrive in Los Angeles

The command of the North American, a combat command from the American Ministry of Defense, confirmed that “the elements of the 79th combat team of the California National Guard Infantry began to deploy in the Los Angeles region, some already on the ground”.

A second update said that the 79th IBCT had deployed around 300 soldiers with three separate locations in the Grand Los Angeles region. They lead the security and protection of federal and staff.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat who has a long history of tension with the president, lathe the Trumps who involve the asplammatory national guard and something that will only worsen tensions. “

The federal government takes over the California National Guard and deploys 2,000 soldiers in Los Angelesnot because there is a shortage of application of the law, but because they want a show, said Newsom on Saturday, urging Californians not to give them one [a spectacle] And to express themselves peacefully rather than resorting to violence.

After the arrival of the National Guard in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, Newsom published a video on the social networks of the troops. Doubled on his disapproval, he said: Trump sends 2,000 troops of the National Guard to the county of the county to meet an unseat need, but to make a crisis. He hopes chaos so that he can justify more repression, more fear, more control. Newsom has once again urged Californians to never use violence and remain peaceful.

Newsom had previously accused the federal government of “sowing chaos so that they could have an excuse to intensify”, in contrast “is not the way a civilized country behaves”.

Members of the National Guard Patrol outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2025. Frédéric J. Browngetty Images

Read more: Trump began to resume his repression of immigration over the next 100 days

Earlier Sunday morning, independent senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont strongly criticized the Trumps.

“We have a president who quickly moves this country in authoritarianism, said Sanders during an appearance on CNNS State of the Union. My understanding is the governor of California, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles, did not ask for the National Guard, but he thinks that he has the right to do whatever he wants. I would say that, to a large extent, the future of this country rests with a small number of republicans in the house and Senators.

However, Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma defended Trumps' decision to bypass the Governor of California and deploy the National Guard in the Los Angeles region.

“I do not know why a governor would like to try to protect the illegal activity within a state. And the president said that if the governor or the mayor of a city is not willing to protect citizens of his state or the city, then the president, said Mullin in the state of the Union.

Elsewhere, the ACLU condemned the decision to prevail, appealing to the declaration of war against all Californians.

There is no rational reason to deploy the National Guard on Angelenos, who are rightly outrageous by the attack on federal governments against our communities and rightly exercising their right to the first amendment to protest the violent separation of our families, the Aclus press release said. We intend to file a complaint and hold this responsible administration and protect our communities against other attacks.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent by e-mail to Time, Lisa Sherman Luna, executive director of the coalition of immigrants' rights and Tennessee refugees, warned that the scenes of should concern each American.

“After the ice degenerated their operations already stretched in Los Angeles, they use chaos and the crisis they themselves created to justify the call of the National Guard,” said Luna. “These administrations have continued to control and punish his political opponents, combined with his desire to ignore the judicial orders with whom he does not agree, and to bring people's right to regular procedure, should concern each American. Today, his Los Angeles, but tomorrow, he will be at your door.”

Following the position of the Trump administration, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, posted a warning on Saturday evening on Saturday evening, reporting that the Pentagon was ready to mobilize active marines at the Camp Pendletona Principal Coast Base des Marines. They are on alert, HEGSETH pointed out.

In response, Newsom said: The Defense Secretary is now threatening to deploy Marines in active service on American soil against his own citizens. It is disturbed behavior.

A fireworks display explodes near the officers of the Los Angeles Sheriff Department during immigration demonstrations on June 7, 2025, in Paramount, California. Apu Gomesgetty Images when when the last one very a very presidated activated a national security force is produced by the governor of the State?

According to experts, Trump is the first president to deploy the National Guard without request from the Governor of the State since 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent federal troops to Alabama to protect people participating in a civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, led by Martin Luther King Jr.

The Trumps Directive, however, was that the troops deployed carry out the military protection activities that the Secretary of Defense judges is reasonably necessary to ensure the protection and security of staff and federal goods.

The National Guard was deployed in Los Angeles before understanding George Floyd's demonstrations of 2020 at the request of Newsom and during the five -day 1992 rebellion launched by Rodney King.

In 1992, more than 10,000 national guards and 2,000 federal soldiers were deployed to suppress demonstrations. But the main difference between this body and what is currently happening is that in 1992, the governor of California of California, Pete Wilson and the mayor of Los Angeles, Tom Bradley, had asked these troops to be federalized by the president of the time, George HW Bush.

People block Alondra Blvd. And set a fire during demonstrations against ice and immigration raids in Paramount, California, Friday, June 7, 2025. Myung J. Chungetty Images of what are the manifestations of the?

The demonstrations began Friday after the ICE agents led another series of operations in and around the city. The Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) said in a statement on Saturday that ice operations in Los Angeles this week had resulted in 118 people. Overall, the DHS said: ICE arrested 2,000 foreigners a day this week and these violent activists do not dissuade application operations.

The 15 members of the municipal council published a joint declaration condemning the raids and their impact on the community.

We condemn this in uncertain terms: Los Angeles was built by immigrants and prosperous because of immigrants. We will not respect fear tactics to support extreme political programs that aim to stir up fear and spread discord in our city, the statement said. To all immigrants living in our city: we see you, we hold on with you and we will fight for you. Los Angeles will continue to be a place that values ​​and worthy every human being, it doesn't matter who they are or where they come from.

Speaking more, mayor Bass said: “These tactics are sown terror in our communities and disrupt the basic principles of security in our city, we will not defend that.”

Read more: Legal immigration routes disappear

Friday, the coalition for Humane Immigrants organized a press conference, organized by the leaders of Rapid Response Network. To our immigrant community: we see you, we hear you, and we will not stop fighting for you, the organization said in an online article. We do not say deportations. No to mass detentions. Families belong together. We belong here.

Demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles and in the city of Paramount in the County of Los Angeles drew national attention while some demonstrators clashed with police forces with several arrests. Addressing the New York Times, Bilal A. “ Bill '' Essayli, American acting lawyer in the California central district, said that more than 100 people had been arrested by federal police during demonstrations on Friday, with at least 20 additional arrests made during Saturday demonstrations.

Some initial demonstrations seem to have been organized by groups of immigrant rights, while others have been impromptu demonstrations that started on the site of some of the RAID operations. Other events are planned for Sunday.

Daniel Kanstroom, a professor at the Boston College Law School, said that it is an incredibly dangerous moment in America and that only one junction in the tectonic problem of immigration that has been among decades. Tactics prevail, he said, only aggravated this crisis.

When you have agents who apparently arrest people, withdrawing them from the street without showing a mandate, without explaining who they are, without being respectful, then it creates a feeling of terror and fear in the community, and it tends to result, sooner or later, in a sort of resistance, what we see developing, says Kanstroom.

The unusual if not unprecedented use of the emergency is again in play here by Trump, he adds.

He calls everything in an emergency. It is therefore not at all surprising that he seeks to take advantage of an emergency like this in order to seduce in a even more severe way.

