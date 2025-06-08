“ Spirit of mutual respect '': what Yunus of Bangladesh said in response to the greetings of the Eid of the PM Modi | Latest news from India

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the acting chief of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said that the “shared values” between India and Bangladesh will continue to guide the two nations. Yunus' declaration comes in response to the wishes of PM Modi for Eid-UL-Adha. The Nobel Peace Prize winner and the acting leader in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus. (AFP)

In his letter shared on Sunday, Yunus thanked Prime Minister Modi for his letter and said that the Prime Minister's “thought” reflects the shared values ​​of the two neighbors.

“I am convinced that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the well-being of our peoples,” said the chief of Bangladais in the letter of June 6.

Yunus added that the Eid Festival serves as a time for reflection, which brings together communities in the spirit of the party, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greatest advantages of peoples around the world.

Eid-UL-Adha was celebrated from June 6 to June 7 around the world. Before the festival, Prime Minister Modi sent a letter to Yunus to express his wishes for the festival.

In his letter, the Prime Minister wrote that Eid was making an “integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India”.

He added that this “reminds us of the timeless values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and fraternity, which are essential to build a peaceful and inclusive world”.

