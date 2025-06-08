A Los Angeles troubles: Is Trump authorized to deploy troops from the National Guard? | Protests





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered the deployment of 2,000 members of the National Guard to the County of Los Angeles to repress protests against coordinated immigration raids, bypassing the authority of the Governor of California.

Extraordinary development occurred on Saturday, the second day of protests, in the midst of clashes between agents of the law application and city demonstrators.

The Los Angeles police department said that the demonstrations on Saturday was peaceful and that the day ended without incident. But in the two cities south of Los Angeles, Compton and Paramount, street battles broke out between the demonstrators and the police who used tear gas and flashbangs to disperse the crowd.

Local authorities have not requested federal aid. On the contrary, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, described Trumps' decision to call the troops of the deliberately inflammatory national guard.

He accused the Trump administration of commanding deployment not because there is a shortage of application of the law, but because they want a show.

How did it start?

It all started on Friday, when managers of the application of the riot equipment went down to Los Angeles, bringing together the workers of the day in a building supplies store.

The raids, which are part of a military style operation, reported a step in the use of the force of Trump administrations in its repression against undocumented immigrants. The arrests were carried out without judicial terms, according to several legal observers and the civil civil liberties Union.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that more than 100 undocumented immigrants had been arrested in two days of raids in southern California.

After the word spread in southern Los Angeles of immigration agents who arrested people, the residents went out to show their indignation and a repression of the police followed.

What is the National Guard?

It is made up of part -time soldiers who can be used at state and federal levels. Under the authority of state governors, national guard troops can be deployed to respond to emergencies, such as the cocovio pandemic, hurricanes and other natural disasters. It can also be used to combat social disorders when local police are exceeded.

During war times or national emergencies, the federal government can order a deployment for military service which is, when the National Guard is federalized and served under the control of the president.

Can the president deploy the national guard in a state?

The president can federate or take control of the National Guard in very specific cases.

The main legal mechanism that president can use to send military forces is the insurrection law to remove insurrections, rebellions and civil disorders within the country. If certain conditions are met, the president may send the national guard, bypassing the authority of the governor, although it is rare and politically sensitive.

After the escape of demonstrations in Los Angeles, Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act, but rather a specific provision of the American code on armed services. He indicates that the national guard troops can be placed under federal command when there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the United States.

But the law also indicates that the orders for these purposes will be issued through the governors of the States, which did not stimulate if Trump had the legal power to bypass Newsom.

Trump’s directive ordering the deployment of troops said that demonstrations or acts of violence directly inhibiting the execution of laws would constitute a form of rebellion against the government.

According to Robert Patillo, a civil lawyer and human rights, the order of the will prevail will probably be confronted with judicial disputes.

Normally, federal troops will be used inside the states at the invitation of the governor of this state, he told Al Jazeera, citing the riots of 1992 in Los Angeles, which were reduced by the federal troops invited by Pete Wilson, then governor of California.

But if the governor, like Gavin Newsom, did not ask that the federal troops arrive, and that these troops arrive against his will, then there will be challenges and that will have to go to the Supreme Court in order to determine who has the legal right to deploy these troops, said Patillo.

Is this the first time that Trump has activated the National Guard?

In 2020, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to respond to the demonstrations that followed the murder of a Minneapolis police officer from George Floyd. The defense secretary of the time, Mark Esper, rejected, claiming that troops in active service in an application role should only be used in the most urgent and disastrous situations.

Finally, Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act and asked the governors of several states to deploy their national guard troops in Washington, DC. Those who refused to send them were allowed to do so.

But this time, Trump has already pointed out his reluctance to refrain from calling troops. During the campaign track in 2023, Trump told the supporters of Iowa that he would not wait for a governor to be invited to send troops as during his first mandate.

Next time, I'm not waiting, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/8/los-angeles-unrest-is-trump-allowed-to-deploy-national-guard-troops The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos