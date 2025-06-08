



The governor of Uasin Gishu, Jonathan BII, faces the intensification of a meticulous examination when the legal proceedings reveal his alleged involvement in the failure of the education program abroad in Finland and Canada. The testimonies presented at the main main court of Nakuru, chaired by Peter Ndege last Friday, suggests that BII initially supported the program before later reproaching his predecessor, Senator Jackson Mandago, for his ultimate failure. The hearings focused on legal action alleging a diversion of 1.1 billion shillings designated for the initiative, leaving hundreds of financially devastated families. The case placed Senator Mandago and two former county officials, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei, at the forefront of the accusations. The evidence presented include the assertions that the Governor BII, after having assumed his duties, reassured the parents of the stability of the program and urged them to make new payments, even if the regime has clearly hesitant. The victims testifying to the court shared lost savings experiences and educational aspirations in dotted lines, alleging a violation of confidence by the current governor. Mitchelle Jeptanui, one of the victims, said that in June 2023, BII summoned a meeting to respond to increasing parental concerns concerning the departures of delayed students. She claims that he asked for payments ranging from 200,000 SH to 300,000 shillings for accommodation, strengthening the conviction that the program was still viable. Despite these insurances, no student has traveled abroad, and BII would have sold the program anymore, postponing the responsibility of Senator Mandago. Jeptanui told another rally where BII allegedly invited Mandago to explain the situation, declaring that he “did not understand the program well”. Corrobating his testimony were other parents affected, Ms. Irene Chepchirchir and Mr. Joseph Kiplimo, who collectively lost more than 3 million shillings. Kiplimo said that he was too paid by 20,000 shillings hoping to accelerate his son's admission to Laurea University in Finland, efforts that have finally proved to be unsuccessful. Mr. Benjamin Kibet offered a particularly painful report of the financial ruin incurred during the continuation of his son's education. He obtained a loan of 650,000 SH to finance his son's registration at Stenberg College in Canada, encouraged by Mandago and BII. He testified that he had learned the program during the funeral, where Senator Mandago encouraged him to register. Following this advance, Kibet contacted Joshua Lelei, who guided him throughout the request process. Despite all the financial obligations, his son has never been able to start his studies abroad. Kibet said he was keeping hope that Mandago would facilitate his son's travel or provide financial compensation, affirming his belief in Mandago's good intentions for the program. However, in counter-examination, Kibet admitted that he had made payments after Mandago left his duties, intensifying the examination of the role of the current administration in the climbing of financial losses. Ms. Asenath Okello testified that a joint meeting summoned by BII and Mandago. She said that the senator is committed to compensating for the affected families, even suggesting that he would sell his own land to collect the necessary funds. “The senator assured us that we would be reimbursed and said that he was ready to sell his land if necessary,” she said, after paying 650,000 shillings initially in November 2022 and an additional SH122,000 in January 2023. Okello asked for a refund from the County government in July 2023, when the program failure became clear. Since this week, 90 of the 202 witnesses who should testify have already presented their accounts at the Court, gradually revealing the alleged financial exploitation. While Governor BII maintains that the program has been designed and poorly managed entirely under the direction of Senator Mandago, the growing evidence indicates continuous activity and financial transactions well in his own mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mwakilishi.com/article/kenya-news/2025-06-08/court-testimonies-link-governor-bii-to-sh11-billion-finland-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos