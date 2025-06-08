Politics
No peace without NATO guarantees
Western Media reports that Putin described the conditions to end the war in Ukraine.
Russia requires international recognition of its annexation of Crimea and four occupied Ukrainian regions. However, Ukraine opposes Russian sovereignty on any part of its territory.
Meanwhile, the American and European media avoid highlighting the primary and tacit condition for a cease-fire: to interrupt the expansion towards the east of Natos. In clearer terms, Western media continue to hide the role of nato as the main instigator of the crisis.
The insistence of natos on the east expansion sparked the Russian-Ukraine war. This scenario could repeat itself with Georgia and Moldova, even if Ukraine guarantees NATO non-member. Russian authorities are looking for insurance to slow down nato ambitions for years, even decades, to come. On the other hand, Trump is determined to end the war of Ukraine to claim an achievement of foreign policy.
Terms of ceasefire in mosques
During the last discussions of Istanbul, Russian representatives said that Moscow would only accept to put an end to war if Ukraine gave up more territory and reduced its soldiers. Reuters reported Poutines conditions, noting that moscous is refused to compromise on its long -term war objectives.
Ukraine has repeatedly rejected these terms as Tantamount Kievs Complete Adrender. Beyond the official annexation of Crimea (apparently accepted by Ukraine), Russia requires the separation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson of Ukrainian control.
The main dispute focuses on post-selease guarantees. American and Ukrainian officials suggest that Kyiv, in particular President Zelenskyy, can provide these insurance alone. However, the Kremlin insists that NATO must offer important guarantees in Moscow. Putin even said that he did not intend to meet Zelenskyy to negotiate the end of the war.
Negotiations without real progress
During the cease-fire talks in Istanbul, superficial agreements were concluded. The two parties agreed to continue the exchanges of prisoners, in particular injured and young captives. The second meeting of Istanbul also approved the repatriation of 6,000 organizations of Russian soldiers. However, no progress has been made to a ceasefire.
Ukrainian officials claim that key peace issues can only be resolved at the presidential level, but the Russian authorities argue that the conflict is not simply a war between two nations, but one where NATO is highlighted. It is obvious that without the support of Natos in kyiv, the war would have finished quickly.
Erdogan: Mediator or part of the dispute?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope for a direct meeting in Putin-Zelenskyy in Türkiye. However, Western media recognize that Putin is skeptical about the mediation of turkeys because of its membership and its links with the alliance.
Despite this, Turkey has stable relations with Russia compared to other NATO members. In particular, Erdogan, motivated by the geopolitical challenges of the War of Ukraine and the desire for achievements of foreign policy, avoided focusing on the deep cause of wars: nato expansionism.
Memorandum proposed by Russia
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russia negotiation team, announced that during the talks in Istanbul, Russia presented a single memorandum to Ukraine describing the conditions of ceasefire. The Interfax agency managed by the State published the text, addressing the war which began with the invasion of Russia in February 2022.
The memorandum requires international recognition of the annexation of Crimea Russia and four other Ukrainian regions affirms Moscow. Russia also demands that Ukraine withdraw the forces from these areas, undertakes in neutrality and abandons aspirations for NATO membership. In addition, Russia insists that the Russian language is recognized as an official language in Ukraine and that the glorification of Nazism is legally Banneda, the claim of Ukraine denies.
Contradictory roadmaps
The striking differences between the roadmaps of Ukraine and Russia in the talks in Istanbul have minimized the possibility of compromise. Beyond Crimea, annexed in 2014, Russia now controls all Luhansk and more than 70% Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. According to a Ukrainian roadmap seen by Reuters, kyiv is opposed to post-spokeness military limitations or the international recognition of Russian sovereignty in the occupied territories.
Russia, however, is looking for concrete guarantees for a permanent cease-fire, prioritizing two key conditions: Ukraines that do not comply with NATO and the annexation of the disputed regions. Until now, efforts to find common ground have failed, as is Turkey and Erdogan's mediation attempts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mizanonline.ir/en/news/1464/moscow%25E2%2580%2599s-ultimatum-no-peace-without-nato-guarantees
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
