Carney presents the priorities of the G7 summit of Canada while managing a complicated guest list
With a week to go as far as G7 leaders meet in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his priorities for the meeting and manages a list of guests that releases Faille lines in some of Canada's international relations.
The G7 leaders' summit will be held in Kananaskisfrom from June 15 to on Saturday, Carney said that Canada “will look for coordinated agreements and measures” on three basic missions.
The first is to protect Canadian communities and the world by strengthening peace and security against foreign interference as well as transnational crime and improving joint forest fire responses.
The second consists in “building energy security and accelerating digital transition” by strengthening critical mineral supply chains and using artificial intelligence to stimulate economic growth.
Finally, Carney said that Canada would put pressure on to guarantee new partnerships that will catalyze “huge private investments to build stronger infrastructure, create more paid jobs and open dynamic markets where companies can compete and succeed”.
These international objectives are closely linked to the inner agenda of Carney.
Earlier this week, the Liberal Government has tabled the Canadian Economy Act A bill which, according to him, will eliminate federal obstacles to internal trade and explain how the nation strengthening infrastructure projects will be identified and approved more quickly.
Many provinces are impatient to take Carney in national construction plans, in particular the provinces ready to extract more critical minerals for their regions.
The Minister of British Columbia, Adrian Dix, said that a project in his mind is the line of transmission of the North Coast, which would broaden the province's electrical system and could unlock a more critical mineral extraction in northwestern British Columbia.
“This is a project that exists. We are working with the First Nations on [it] right away. This is an important project, “said ten in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live.
The Prime Minister of Ontario Doug Ford pushes to use powers in his governmentRecently adopted Bill 5 To designate the rich in minerals Fire ring as a special economical areawhere the firm can exempt companies and projects from having to comply with any provincial law, provincial regulations or municipal regulations.
Ford put the fire ring at the top of His list Presented to Prime Minister Mark Carney for consideration as a potential national construction project.
Delicate diplomacy with India, Mexico
Carney was criticized earlier this week when it was announced that he invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 top a few months after the RCMP accused her government of acts of murder, extortion and coercion.
The Prime Minister defended this decision and declared on Friday that India and Canada “have now agreed from the continuation of continuous dialogue of the police. There has therefore been progress on this subject.”
Last fall, the RCMP presented allegations accusing Indian government agents of playing a role in “generalized violence” in Canada, including homicides, and warned that it was “a serious threat to our public security”.
This came after Canada accused Indian government agents of being involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatism militant.
The Sikh Federation of Canada described the invitation as “serious insult” and the liberal deputy Sukh Dhaliwal, who represents the Surrey who rolls where Nijjar was shot, said that neither him nor many of his voters support Modi.
Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum was also invited to the G7 summitBut it is not confirmed if it will witness a hesitation which underlines certain diplomatic tensions after Some ministers have suggested Canada Ditch Mexico And continue a new bilateral trade agreement with the United States.
Arturo Sarukhn, a former Mexico ambassador to the United States, said Sheinbaum should attend because it would allow him to “reset relations with Canada” and leave aside the piss match in which Canadians and Mexicans have been since fall “.
Sarukhn also said on Rosemary Barton Live This frequentation of Mexico “would allow Carney and Sheinbaum to have a first base with Donald Trump on neutral land” to discuss an imminent renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement.
When asked if the North American free trade agreement would be held, Sarukhn said: “The result of the process is probably that we will end up with two separate free trade agreements. One between the United States and Canada [and] One between Mexico and the United States. “”
“This is not a good result for future North American competitiveness if the United States wants to succeed in its recalibration of its relationship with Beijing,” said Sarukhn. “He needs Canada and Mexico for this recalibration to succeed.”
