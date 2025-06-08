I still cannot believe that the Republicans have chosen Trump on stability





Is that really what Republicans want? Are they so afraid that trans persons have undoubted rights or immigrants receiving regular procedure, they have chosen a government that will not resist tyranny?

Six to remember by President Donald Trump, Elon Musk Feud

From disappointment to threats, here are six points to remember from the public spit between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Everyone could have predicted that President Donald prevailing on the second mandate would be an absolute disaster. I doubt that even the Republicans realized that it would be so bad.

In the middle of the quarrel of the expectation with Elon Musk, our Tanking economy and our dysfunctional congress, it seems that the next three and a half years will be difficult in the country. I must imagine that some republican voters have remorse of buyers but would never admit it.

I also realize that, for many republican voters, a chaotic government is better than that led by a democrat. They prefer to look at our country becoming an international bank to vote for someone who directs a stable government, although more liberal. They prefer millions of people to lose health care than to have democrats in power.

I will be the first to admit that Kamala Harris was not a perfect presidential candidate, but she was competent. She was energetic. She could make sure the country stayed on its course and continued to be a place where people felt safe. We could have had that. And the Republicans at the Congress would have done their job. Instead, we have this.

So, also far in the chaotic reign of Trump, I have to ask. Is this really what Republicans wanted?

President Donald Trump against Elon Musk. Really?

In case you have missed it, Trump and Musk went from inseparation to enemies in a few hours. Musk, who had already been accused of leading the government's ministry for efficiency, appeared on X (previously Twitter) to allege that Trump was included in Jeffrey Epstein's files and grooves that the Republicans would have lost the election without him.

Trump, in response, threatened to cancel all musk contracts with the federal government. It is almost entertaining, in the way the high school drama is entertaining. If only the whole country was not about to suffer because of this.

Opinion: Musk breaks out, says Trump is in Epstein files. Who could have seen this coming?

If Harris had been elected, I doubt that she would have made a narcissistic man-child, one of her closest advisers in the first place not only because Musk approved Trump, but because he was and continues to be a responsibility. She would not have created DOGE and would have threatened the Americans. The Republicans, however, were not willing to recognize the luggage provided with a musk on their side.

Now, the President of the United States is involved in a childish battle for social media with the richest man in the world. Think of the stupidity that makes the country.

Did the Republicans want? Are they still wanting? They surely knew that the Trump-Musk partnership, like many Trumps alliances, was going to implode. They are so afraid of progressivism that they prefer to have meanness and vindictive in the White House.

The American economy is not doing well. Did you want this?

Trump, never the businessman, decided that making it more expensive is what will make our country again big. His prices should cost $ 4,000 to the average family this year, according to the United States Chamber of Commerce.

I thought the Republicans were the working class party. I thought they were supposed to worry about the prices of the grocery store and the cost of living. But with the madness of Trumps prices, a cooling labor market and tax reductions that protect the rich, it seems that nothing improves for the average American. Our economy has really shrunk.

Opinion: Who would like to have babies under a Trump administration? Not me.

Again, the Republicans, did you really want that? Were you so afraid of a government that was a little more liberal than you would let it become more expensive for workers' families? What are you afraid to tax billionaires? Help buyers for the first time? Harris opportunity economy? It seems that none of you thought through. Or, worse, you did.

The Republican Congress is a joke

Another element of Trumpism is the fact that the Republicans in Congress seem to be good with the way in which he completely dismantles the American government. They do not care that his big act of Big Beautiful Bill will add to the deficit, as long as it is a republican who puts us in debt.

Some of them, such as representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, have not even read the bill before voting for this. Their lack of interest is so substantial that it has just admitted it openly.

Opinion: why cannot Democrats take advantage of all this obvious republican failure?

If Harris had been elected, there would be no need for the Congress to monitor his movement (even if they did not do it with Trump).

Instead, we may have seen a legislature which, although divided, was able to work. We would have had checks and counterweights and probably much fewer decrees, none of which would have tried to rewrite the American Constitution.

Again, is that really what the Republicans still want? Are they so afraid of the possibility that trans persons have undoubted rights or immigrants receiving regular procedure that they would choose a government that will not resist tyranny? Would they really eliminate a tyrant in the first place? They did it, so I guess they have to agree with all of this.

I cannot overcome the fact that the Republicans have gladly chosen chaos on stability. They prefer to say that they have won that to have a functional government or a stable economy. They prefer to see our country suffer to admit that Trump is a crazy crazy. It is not patriotism his partisanary. They prefer to give billions of federal contracts to help Americans in any way.

This is what almost half of the country has chosen for the rest of us. And it does not seem that anyone is embarrassed on this subject.

Follow the columnist USA Today Sara Pequeo on X, formerly Twitter: @Sara_Pequeo

