



Trump on the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia expelled

President Trump spoke with journalists on Air Force One on the return of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia expelled.

Washington President Donald Trump said in a new interview that he had not spoken with President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele of Kilmar Abrego Garcias returns to the United States to face accusations of human trafficking, saying that this decision was not his choice.

Trump told NBC News on June 7 “was not my decision” to bring ABREGO GARCIA back to the country. Instead, he told the outlet that the United States Ministry of Justice decided to do so in this way, and that's good.

Abrego Garcia, a sheet and father of three children from Maryland, was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March despite an order from the 2019 court prohibiting his expulsion to his native country. His case drew national attention, after an impasse among the Trump administration, the courts and certain Democrats of the Congress concerning his release.

In April, a unanimous short overrun on the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States. Officials said they couldn't force a sovereign nation El Salvador to abandon a prisoner.

The Trump administration insists that Greo Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, but a federal judge had previously questioned the strength of government evidence. Abrego Garcia denies being a member of a gang.

Now, the man of Maryland faces new charges on American soil. At a press conference on June 6, US prosecutor Pam Bondi accused Abrego Garcia of making more than 100 trips to pass undifferentiated immigrants across the country.

The indictment against Abrego Garcia alleges that he and the co-conspirators worked with people in other countries to transport immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador and Mexico, then took people from Houston to Maryland, often varying their routes, and coming from the coverage stories on construction if they were drawn.

Trump told NBC News that he thought “that it should be a very easy case for federal prosecutors.

But Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, lawyer for Abrego Garcia, criticized the Ministry of Justice for having carried these accusations: “A regular procedure means the possibility of defending you before being punished, not after. It is an abuse of power, not justice.”

