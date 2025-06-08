US-Chinese trade discussions in London are expected to take a series of new disputes that have rocked relationships, threatening Afragile Truceover.

The two parties agreed in Geneva last month at a 90 -day suspension of most of the prices 100% more than they won in an increasing trade war which had aroused fears of recession.

Since then, the United States and China have exchanged angry words for advanced semiconductors that have fueled artificial intelligence, rare earths that are vital for car manufacturers and other industries, and Lesvisas for Chinese American universities.

President Trump spoke for a long time with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday to try to put relations on the right track. Trump announced on social networks the next day that commercial discussions would take place in London on Monday.

The latest frictions started one day after the May 12 announcement of the Geneva Agreement to suspend the prices for 90 days.

The US trade department has published advice stating that the use of Huawei's Ascend AI fleas, a main Chinese technology company, could violate US export controls. This is because fleas have probably been developed with American technology despite restrictions on its export to China, according to directives.

The Chinese government is delighted. One of its greatest oxen in recent years has been on American movements to limit Chinese business access to technology, and in particular the equipment and processes necessary to produce the most advanced semiconductors.

The Chinese party urges the American part to immediately correct its erroneous practices, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.

US trade secretary Howard Luxe was not in Geneva but will join the talks in London. Analysts claim that this suggests at least one will on the American side to hear the concerns of Chinal ONEXPORT.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick will participate in talks in London. Zumapress.com

An area where China holds the upper hand is in mining and the treatment of rare earths. They are crucial not only for cars but also a range of other products, from robots to military equipment.

The Chinese government has started to demand that producers get a license to export seven rare earth elements in April. The resulting shortages have sent car manufacturers worldwide into a Tizzy. While stocks flowed, some feared to have to stop production.

Trump, without specifically mentioning rare earths, went to social networks to attack China.

The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us, published Trump on May 30.

China dominates the mining and the treatment of minerals of rare earths. Reuters

The Chinese government said on Saturday that it responded to concerns, which also come from European companies. A press release from the Ministry of Commerce said it had approved and continues to strengthen the approval of requests in accordance with regulations.

The race to solve the problem of rare earths shows that China has a solid card to play if it wants to retaliate against prices or other measures.

Students' visas are not normally in business discussions, but the American announcement to revoke the visas of certain Chinese students has become another thorn in the relationship.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce raised the question when it was asked last week about the accusation that he had violated the consensus reached in Geneva.

He replied that the United States had undergone the agreement by issuing export control guidelines for AI fleas, stopping the sale of flea design software to China and saying that it would revoke Chinese student visas.