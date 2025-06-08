Politics
US-Chinese trade discussions open in London as new disputes emerge
US-Chinese trade discussions in London are expected to take a series of new disputes that have rocked relationships, threatening Afragile Truceover.
The two parties agreed in Geneva last month at a 90 -day suspension of most of the prices 100% more than they won in an increasing trade war which had aroused fears of recession.
Since then, the United States and China have exchanged angry words for advanced semiconductors that have fueled artificial intelligence, rare earths that are vital for car manufacturers and other industries, and Lesvisas for Chinese American universities.
President Trump spoke for a long time with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday to try to put relations on the right track. Trump announced on social networks the next day that commercial discussions would take place in London on Monday.
The latest frictions started one day after the May 12 announcement of the Geneva Agreement to suspend the prices for 90 days.
The US trade department has published advice stating that the use of Huawei's Ascend AI fleas, a main Chinese technology company, could violate US export controls. This is because fleas have probably been developed with American technology despite restrictions on its export to China, according to directives.
The Chinese government is delighted. One of its greatest oxen in recent years has been on American movements to limit Chinese business access to technology, and in particular the equipment and processes necessary to produce the most advanced semiconductors.
The Chinese party urges the American part to immediately correct its erroneous practices, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.
US trade secretary Howard Luxe was not in Geneva but will join the talks in London. Analysts claim that this suggests at least one will on the American side to hear the concerns of Chinal ONEXPORT.
An area where China holds the upper hand is in mining and the treatment of rare earths. They are crucial not only for cars but also a range of other products, from robots to military equipment.
The Chinese government has started to demand that producers get a license to export seven rare earth elements in April. The resulting shortages have sent car manufacturers worldwide into a Tizzy. While stocks flowed, some feared to have to stop production.
Trump, without specifically mentioning rare earths, went to social networks to attack China.
The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us, published Trump on May 30.
The Chinese government said on Saturday that it responded to concerns, which also come from European companies. A press release from the Ministry of Commerce said it had approved and continues to strengthen the approval of requests in accordance with regulations.
The race to solve the problem of rare earths shows that China has a solid card to play if it wants to retaliate against prices or other measures.
Students' visas are not normally in business discussions, but the American announcement to revoke the visas of certain Chinese students has become another thorn in the relationship.
The Chinas Ministry of Commerce raised the question when it was asked last week about the accusation that he had violated the consensus reached in Geneva.
He replied that the United States had undergone the agreement by issuing export control guidelines for AI fleas, stopping the sale of flea design software to China and saying that it would revoke Chinese student visas.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/06/08/business/us-china-trade-talks-to-open-in-london-as-new-disputes-emerge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is aiming for a resolution is to close the global gap in skincare
- Does the Pak army flash? Buzz of the exit of the ex-PM Imran Khan on June 11
- Good ethics and moral policy
- In the middle of Trump's order, California tries not to play in his hands
- China and US trade officials have talks in London
- Ina Jozpsone re -elected as president of the table tennis federation of Latvia
- Prepared earthquake strikes 3.4 size near Pinole – NBC Bay Area
- Trade war: American-Chinese discussions in London are targeting a generalized truce | Money news
- The NHL 2025 Hof Award goes to Daryl Reagh; Named after Foster Hewitt; The first voice of hockey
- The sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates PM Modi for ..
- Latest news from the city of Manado, North Sulawesi
- We are witnessing the first stages of Trump's police state | Robert Reich