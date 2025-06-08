PM calls for gunshots because powerful allies remain non -assertive

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office at the head of the first real coalition government since its inception in Parliament in 2014, its criticisms, which pushed relief at the time, would now be beaten by apprehensions That what they saw last June was just a mirage or a political illusion.

For almost ten and a half months after having taken an oath as Prime Minister for a third time record (although without majority unlike Jawaharlal Nehru, who had the figures with him for the third time in 1962), Modi seemed to be a reduced Prime Minister, with regard to what he had been in the last decade.

Especially after 2019, when his party obtained not only a simple majority, but up to 303 seats in Lok Sabha.

Sindoor turns the tide

However, the terrorist strike in Pahalgam allowed Modi to take reprisal measures, as he did in 2016 in response to the attack in Uri, and again in 2019, when terrorists struck in Pulwama again.

But the political record at the end of the first year of Modi 3.0, or NDA 1.0, certainly reads more in its favor than the way in which it was posed last year.

Although we did not have electoral evidence of the political resurrection of Modis in the wake of Operation Sindoor, according to the past behavior of people in the polls held following the nationalist muscular response of the Indian government, the tide seems to have rejected again in favor of Modis.

In a survey carried out by C-D-SOW, 63.3% of the people were fully satisfied with the government's response led by Modi in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and its management of the situation which results from it, including the military conflict.

This number, however, had decreased by 4.8% compared to the 68.1% of respondents who expressed total satisfaction when the operation was still in progress and that a cease-fire had not been declared.

Narendra-Surrender

Clearly, these people who changed their point of view were those who did not approve the idea of ​​the ceasefire because they considered that Indian forces should have been allowed to support the accelerator more and to inflict other damage in Pakistan; Some people have in fact expressed their dismay against Modi who did not repeat from 1971.

This section of people, which has moved away from the lot which completely supported modis actions, did not transform ideological adversaries. Unlike, they would remain hardcore supporters of the political cocktail of a mixture of Hindutva and Jingoisetic nationalism.

Above all, the Congress tried to wean such people from the BJP by producing a video generated by poorly advised AIa in which a character with a close resemblance to Indira Gandhi reprimand Modi in Hindi: Hey Narendra, what did you do, you should have played your hand with the supporters and the opposition. If the forces had fought with full force, the victory would have been a stone's throw away) “

This was followed by Rahul Gandhis Narendra-Surrender Jab to the Prime Minister. He simply pointed out that in the eyes of the congress, especially the largest opposition party in India, support for action against Pakistan was significant if not crushing.

Persona is strong

However, this is not the last word since Public support for Modi due to the operation of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. As the next series of elections will take place, at the end of autumn in Bihar, many other developments have taken place, perhaps even on the Indian-Pakistani front, which could have an additional impact on public feelings in the same direction, or can even take over.

Last year, the hypothesis that Modi in his third term was in his weakest was based on a few facts. The first was of course that the BJP, with 240 members in the lower chamber, did not have the parliamentary majority for the first time since 2014 and depended on the support of three digitally significant allies. The TDP, the JD (U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (RAM Vilas) held 16, 12 and 5 seats Lok Sabha respectively.

It was considered that after having been marginalized for so long and rarely consulted on political issues, even on questions dealing with ministries led by their members, these parties would demand the proverbial flesh book with regard to decision -making in the government.

However, in the past year, these parties remained mainly non -assertive. Consequently, Modi was not forced to modify his character and make him more ductile and malleable.

Power remains in Modis Grip

Although last year's assessments were made on the basis of the fact that he had never worked in collaboration with other parties or leaders since his days in Gujarat, the situation throughout the year was such that none of the coalition partners exerted pressure on Modi to change his style of work.

This made it keep the same measurement of the elbow room within the government between 2014 and 2024.

Last year, it was assumed that the NDA arithmetic in Lok Sabha would guarantee that Modi should form a coordination committee of the NDA and appoint a non -BJP leader as responsible.

Last year, there were discussions last year on the minimum common program on the lines of the national governance agenda which contained guiding principles for the Union government during the mandate of Atal Bihari Vajpayes from 1998 to 2004.

This too has remained an idea on paper, and the concentration of power remains in the hands of Modis.

Layer in the Sangh family

Last year, the schism between the BJP and the RSS was the main reason for the failure of the first to be below a parliamentary majority.

In the past year, Modi has folded his back in his interactions with the RSS Brass, a fact titled with his visit to Nagpur at the end of March of this year. He also attenuated the projection of his personality worship, which has been assiduously made since 2014.

The RSS, on the part, returned to the campaign for the BJP during the assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and in Delhi successfully and without success to Jharkhand, where also, the outfit proved to be in the middle of a uniform which support the party's candidates.

Party leadership

Before Pahalgam's terrorist attack, the upset question of the next president of the BJP also seemed to be heading for a consensual regulation. However, after operation Sindoor, the problem was again delayed.

It would be reckless to risk a supposition and set a calendar in which the BJP will finish the elections of the necessary state unit before the next national president could be elected.

But it is possible that the detection of the inversion of his fortune for the best, Modi is again inflexible on this crucial affair.

The possible identity of the next president of the BJP and the way in which he or he is elected will provide an indication of the inner dynamics of the Sangh Parivar, and the quantity of functional autonomy Modi to grasp once again.

No triumph yet on Trump

In the past year, Modi also made a major tactical concession on a question that supported the opposition, in particular the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi.

In the past year, Rahul campaigned for a caste census. After a lot of delay and prevariation, Modi modified its position due to the pressure, announcing the intention of governments to include a request on the identity of the caste of the respondent in the next census, whose calendar was finally announced.

Read also: caste census a huge step against the RSS tradition; Will Sangh agree?

The only AS who did not come from Modis was his hope of being able to conclude a lot with the American president Donald Trump and further smooth the Indo-American ties. But with assets, the insistence continued to have negotiated the India ceasefire with Pakistan, there are a lot that Modi must tend now.

However, after having crossed another important step in the phase of his life when he has continuously held public office since October 2001, he certainly breathed more easily than on June 4 of last year, when the results of the general elections were announced and on June 9, when he was sworn as Prime Minister for the third time.

