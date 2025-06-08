Politics
The size of the subsidized house Maruarar was rejected by Hashim, the entrepreneur gave this advice
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The area of subsidized houses will be smaller, it was revealed from the decree of the project of housing and the settling zone (PKP) / Kpts / m / 2025. According to the last rules of rules, the area of the construction of subsidized houses is only 18 to 36 square meters, while the area is 25 to 200 square meters.
The regulations have not yet entered the decision number entered, but will contain rules concerning the land limit, the floor surface and the restrictions on the sale price of housing in the implementation of credit / housing financing installations for housing financing facilities, as well as the amount of subsidies for the assistance in advance of housing.
The Minister of Housing and Controlings (PKP), Maruarar is also, has also opened the vote. According to him, the area of subsidized houses which are not too wide is very suitable for increasingly limited needs and lands.
He said that with good design, subsidized houses although limited land can be built on several levels and according to consumer needs. Based on the results of his field visit, it turns out that many consumers who buy this subsidized house are always single or newly married. In addition to that, the design of the subsidized house has not changed much, so there is not many choices for consumers, especially in urban areas of land prices, more expensive.
“Now, I want to see the conceptions. Can you do a level or not? Because the terrain is expensive. Cook, we lose for problems? If the terrain is expensive, so far, the space can be built the level so that we do not want to lose the problem? The conceptions of the house have always been like that. We will do a good design. In the meantime later the surprise.
At the beginning of December 2017, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) recorded the realization of the program of one million houses of 765,120 housing units, dominated by the construction of housing for low-income (MBR) of 70%, or up to 619.868 units, while non-miles built by 30%, up to 145.252 units. More specifically, self-aide houses and assistance to assistance for infrastructure and public services (PSU), the other 30% were built by subsidized housing promoters who have received FLPP KPR installations, differences in Flowers Subidesdi and early assistance. The rest is filled with the construction of houses not subsidized by developers. The president of the association of Housing and Settlements through Indonesia (Apersi) Junaidi Abdillah revealed that rolling houses are still popular with the lower middle class. The contribution of absorption of goods by the lower middle class to the total of properties of properties reaches 70%. The 200,000 units will continue to increase in 2018 to 250,000 units in 2018.
Previously, in the old rule, the smallest construction area of subsidized houses in 21 square meters and a maximum of 36 square meters. Likewise for the land area, a minimum of 60 square meters, but now reduced to 25 square meters. With the old rules, many housing developers who build houses with the smallest area of 21 square meters, especially in the Bodetabek region, but there are also those who build with an area of 30 square meters.
The old regulations are contained in the decree of the Minister of Public Works and the public housing number 995 / KPTS / M / 2021 of 2021 concerning certain income limits, the interest rates / subsidized financing margins, subsidized periods, credit periods / financing of home ownership, land limits, the limits of the floor area, the limits of the pre-avance of public houses and Sub-aid.
Proposed size of the subsidized house of Maruarardid not obtain the approval of the president of the working group on the housing Hashim Djojohadikusumo.
“True (in disagreement, the subsidized house is reduced) after I confirmed to him (Hashim) and London, he said that he had never accepted the change,” a member of the working group (working group) Bonny Z Minang Housing told CNBC Indonesia.
Meanwhile, the president of the National Home Development and Marketing Association (ASPRUMNAS) Mr. Syawali revealed that the 18 m2 construction zone in subsidized houses was in fact a long time.
“In the past, in 1996, the area of the construction of subsidized houses was indeed 18 m2. But ultimately, the development of humanity needs was increased to 21. 21 m2 was an association proposal,” he told CNBC Indonesia, Sunday (6/8/2025).
Even if humans need enough space to be able to move. If it is smaller than the norm, it causes discomfort because it is too narrow.
“In normal calculations, human life is after being studied, a life needs 9 meters of space. If 2, it means that 18 m2 is correct, ideal, at least it is. Yes, the bigger it is,” said Syawali
“However, with 18m2, it is applied, if they are households, have children, right? The problem is again. Then, even if you want to be widened again, it is no longer possible. Because the basic construction coefficient (KDB) is with 25m2 lands, 18 m2 buildings, it is already more than 60% of KDB.
He was not too concerned about a construction area of 18m2. But the developer proposes that the terrestrial area is originally 60 m2 at 25m2 to be examined.
“The construction area is 18 years please. But the land area is not 25 meters. Because when the child grows or needs a living room, it requires 9 meters additional right, the area becomes 27m2. If the land is 40m2, it can still, even if it is somewhat forced, but it can still,” said Syawali.
