Freddy Brazier spotted in public for the first time since he revealed that he will readjust

Jeff Brazier's son Freddy recently revealed that he was addicted to “smoking” at the age of 12

Freddy Brazier appeared at the VIP launch of Jurassic World: The Experience (Picture: Justin Goff / Goffphotos.com ))

Freddy Brazier was spotted in public for the first time since he revealed that he was going to readjust.

Jeff's youngest son with the late Jade Goody, 20, seemed in a good mood when he appeared at the VIP launch of Jurassic World: The Experience At Neon, Battersea Power Station on Saturday.

This occurs after Freddy revealed on Friday that he was addicted to “smoking” from the age of 12 and that he will seek treatment to “clean himself”.

Regardless of his struggle for dependence and his family problems, Freddy seemed very optimistic when he arrived in a monogram denim jacket of 2,000 Louis Vuitton and Khaki pants in linen.

Putting in front of a realistic Raptor statue while he was holding a box of Sprite, Freddy was part of a variety of other famous faces, including Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson, Fearne Cotton and ex-PM Boris Johnson.

Countdown star Rachel Riley was also spotted with her husband Strictly Pacha Kovalev while dug inside a fossil pit.

Freddy seemed to be optimistic during the VIP event (Picture: Justin Goff / Goffphotos.com ))

The evening follows a difficult period for Freddy while his relationship with Papa Jeff would have set up to the point that he left the family home and moved with his maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden.

Last week, Freddy wrote on his Instagram page that he decided to take action in order to feel happy again and repair his relationships. He said, “I decided that I will cut and I want to go to a marble detoxification treatment as I feel if I am England I will not take cleaning seriously.

“I smoked the age of 12 and it is time to stop. It was a bad adaptation mechanism that turned into dependence, something on which I was counting and something that made me feel healthy and something

“I found a boxing club and a rehabilitation center. I found someone I want to know and I am happy. I had a good bunch of friends and me [want to] Get out and have fun.

Freddy's relationship with Papa Jeff grew (Picture: Instagram / Jeffbrazier ))

“I want to be clean so that I can live happily and have healthy relationships with people and be there for my whole family rather than having the impression of being in the middle and that I have to choose one side.”

He continued: “I couldn't feel really liked because I have never loved myself and it's starting now. I want to play football and take boxing, I want to be happy and be in a healthy relationship and have a healthy relationship with my girl and my father

“Every day is a new story about me and my girl and my father. It becomes boring now. Watch out for your belongings and have a good remaining week X,” he finished.

The concern grew up for Freddy after he appeared that he had left his father's family home to spend more time with his maternal grandmother Jackiey.

Freddy and Jeff had been known for their sweet link, which was shown to viewers of the BBC Series Race around the world last year. But it seems that relations between the two embittered with Freddy approaching his mother of Jade.

Freddy failed to show up on the anniversary of the older brother Bobby last week (Picture: Images Dave Benett / Getty for Percival ))

This decision would have devastated Papa Jeff, who would have brought legal action to prevent both from dragging.

Defying his father's orders, Freddy published photos with his Gran, but worried fans with an article this week when he listed “everything he hates” about him.

Freddy wrote that he hates his “relationship with weeds”, “parents of the parents-in-law” and said “I don't know how to love because I never felt loved” and said he had “family problems”.

“Ah guy, it's going to be sad to watch,” wrote a Tiktok user under Freddie's post. “Go home son, that's not what mom wanted for you my darling,” suggested another as a third writing: “By sending Love Fred! You looked in the race around the world and you are such a decent boy with so much potential.”

It seems that Freddy also has a tense relationship with his big brother, jumping on Monday the festivities of the 22nd anniversary of Bobby. According to The Sun, the party felt an air of “sadness” after the absence of Freddy, where Bobby would have spent time with Jeff and Stepmum Kate instead.

Freddy was only four years old when his mother Jade died of cervical cancer in 2009. Following Jade's death, Jeff threw himself to raise Freddy and Bobby and do everything he could to give his boys a stable childhood after having undergone such trauma.

Like this story? For more the latest news and gossip of the showbiz, follow the celebrities mirror on Tiktok,, Snapchat,, Instagram,, Twitter,, Facebook,, YouTube And Threads.