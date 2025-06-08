US Stock Futures Stable before the commercial conferences renewed with China





By Mike Murphy US stock contracts have changed little on Sunday, after a positive week for Wall Street and before the trade discussions renewed with China which take place on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures (YM00) decreased by around 35 points, or 0.1%, late Sunday. Tower contracts on S&P 500 (ES00) and Nasdaq-100 (NQ00) also slipped approximately 0.1%. Meanwhile, crude oil prices of the first month (cl.1) checked above while gold (GC00) withdrew. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was the last about $ 106,000. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Lungick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer, will meet Chinese officials in London on Monday, and that talks “should go very well”. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke last week, and Trump said progress in access to the United States to the minerals of rare land in China. The 90 -day price break between the two nations was recently tested, the two parties accusing the other to violate the agreement. But investors can be annoyed by this weekend clashes between the police and demonstrators in Los Angeles, especially after Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 national guard troops on the objections of the Governor of California Gavin Newsom. Authorities again fired tear gas on crowds on Sunday to make immigration scans from the Trump administration. Friday, the S&P 500 closed above the level of 6,000 for the first time since February 21. The index is only 2.3% below its record of 6,115.15, set on February 19, and the experts consider 6000 as a key psychological level which could prepare the ground for a new record. Friday, the industrial average of Dow Jones won 1%, erasing its losses of 2025, and the Nasdaq Composite joined 1.2%. The three indices ended with weekly gains for a second consecutive period, because the DOW increased by 1.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 won 1.5% and the NASDAQ, heavy of technology, increased by 2.2%. According to Dow Jones Market Dow, the three main references closed on Friday February 21. These gains were partially stimulated by a stronger job report than expected for May. Also Friday, President Donald Trump is again putting pressure on the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates. The Fed rate fixing committee then meets from June 17 to 18, and although experts think that two rate drops are in the cards this year, they should only arrive later in the year. This week, investors will examine the inflation numbers for May, with the publication of the consumer price index and the price of the producer prices, and quarterly reports on the profits of companies such as the luxury HR furniture chain (HR), the retailer Victoria's Secret (VSCO), the Gamesop Corp. Video Gaming Detail (GME) and Giant Oracle Inc. IT (Orcl). Apple Inc. (AAPPL) will also hold its global conference for developers from Monday, with investors looking for updates to the troubled deployment of the technology of artificial intelligence features for the iPhone. -Mike Murphy This content was created by Marketwatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. Marketwatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (End) Dow Jones Newswires 06-08-25 1843 and Copyright (C) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

