The Iraq closet becomes Turkish: a trade story

Shafaq News / Turkish Clothing maintains a dominant presence on the Iraqi markets, fueled by strong demand from consumers, geographic proximity and increasing confidence in the quality of products. This retail domination reflects a broader economic convergence, because Baghdad and Ankara aim to increase annual trade to 50 billion target dollars affected by both strategic priorities and market momentum. Son of diplomacy The Turkish brands are deeply woven in the shopping centers and the markets of Baghdad, Bassora, Kirkuk, the Kurdistan and South region. Their signals from the omnipresence that popularity reflects an increasing economic interdependence, in particular in textiles, where Turkiye has become a leading supplier. This alignment is rooted in trade growth after 2003, when Turkish exports to northern Iraq increased, laying the foundations for a sustainable commercial partnership. The momentum has since accelerated. The recent high-level visits to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baghdad have produced a series of infrastructure, energy and trade agreements. Among the most ambitious, the development road project, an initiative of $ 17 billion, connecting the large Iraqi port al-Faw to Turkiye via rail and road corridors. Imagined as a strategic transit path, the corridor should diversify the Iraqi economy and improve regional connectivity. Security cooperation has also been strengthened. The recent Iraks decision to classify the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) as a terrorist group was greeted by Ankara, marking the closer coordination on regional threats. Turkish textiles take over The clothing sector stands out as an Iraq-Turkiye trade pillar. In 2023, Iraq imported approximately $ 798 million into Turkish textiles, making Turkiye its second supplier after China. Turkish clothes now represent almost 90% of clothing in Iraqi shopping centers, according to Nawaf Qilij, head of the International Association of Industrialists and Businessmen in Turkiye. Imports have increased sharply in several categories. Combinations for women, knitting jackets and wear have posted increases from 10% to 40% between 2022 and 2023, while t-shirts and vests climbed by more than 30%. These clothes are part of the daily consumption of Iraks, have observed Saadoun Abbas of the Iraqi chambers of commerce, pointing to a mixture of strong demand and quality of confidence. The merchant Yashar al-Bayati, who works on the new Baghdad market, told Shafaq News that Iraqi customers now recognize Turkish fabrics for their higher cotton, their complex embroidery and their contemporary designs. Turkish winter clothes, in particular, sells quickly because it lasts longer compared to Chinese products or made locally. Despite strong imports, Iraqi textile exports to Turkiye remain limited $ 896,000 in 2023, enlightening an important commercial imbalance. However, the demand for Turkish products continues, motivated by price competitiveness. Consumer habits strengthen this model. Kirkuk official Hanaa Jassim said she prefers Turkish brands for her children due to comfort, elegance and longevity. Combinations of women still high -end, some prices up to $ 200, remain in demand for their sustainable quality. Bottleneck and barriers The structural challenges continue to limit the full potential of the Iraq-Turkiye textile trade. Khabur's border crossing, currently the only commercial corridor, is overwhelmed by more than 2,000 trucks per day, creating a serious strangulation neck. The voices of the industry have urged the opening of additional border points to alleviate congestion and rationalize logistics. Complicated things are visa restrictions that prevent Turkish businessmen from accessing the main Iraqi provinces, slowing down distribution and limiting market penetration. Meanwhile, the Iraqi national textile sector is struggling to remain afloat. Charges by the increase in production costs, the limited support of the state and the low tariff protections, local manufacturers are faced with the mounting pressure of Turkish imports. Addressing our agency, the expert in the trade in clothing Hussam Jamal warned that uncontrolled dependence on foreign clothes could further erode the Iraqi production base. However, he recognized the advantage of Turkiyes, citing modern design and strong demand from consumers as engines of domination. The clothing sector, he concluded, remains one of the most dynamic areas of Iraqi-Turkish economic cooperation.

