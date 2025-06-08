The National Guard arrives after Trump's order





The members of the California National Guard are held outside the federal building of Edward R. Roybal after their deployment by US President Donald Trump, in response to demonstrations against immigration swings in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025.

Mike Blake | Reuters

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, a few hours after President Donald Trump signed an order for the deployment of 2,000 members of the service in response to immigration demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Trump's order, announced by the White House on Saturday evening, followed continuous clashes between demonstrators and federal agents carrying out immigration implementation measures in Los Angeles, which led to more than 100 arrests.

“In recent days, violent crowds have attacked ice agents and federal law enforcement agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California,” said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

Leavitt told NBC News that Trump federated part of the California National Guard, which would report to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Late Sunday, Newsom said he had asked that the Trump administration will give the custody troops to his command.

“I officially asked the Trump administration to cancel their illegal troop deployment in the County of Los Angeles and return them to my command,” the governor wrote in an article on X. “Meeting the order. Back Control in California.”

Earlier, Newsom had criticized Trump's move to federalize the troops, calling “deliberately inflammatory” and said that “would only worsen tensions”.

“The Los Angeles authorities are able to access law enforcement at any time,” wrote Newsom on X. “We are narrow with the city and the county, and there is currently no unsatisfied need.”

Trump and Newsom spoke on Friday for about 40 minutes, a spokesman for CNBC confirmed.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said on Sunday that the deployment of federalized troops “was a chaotic escalation”.

“The fear that people feel in our city at the moment are very real, it is felt in our communities and within our families and that endangers our neighborhoods,” Bass said in a statement.

She urged the “demonstrators to remain peaceful” and said that she was in contact with the heads of immigrant rights and local law enforcement.

The members of the California National Guard are sticking to the outside of the federal building of Edward R. Roybal after their deployment by US President Donald Trump, in response to protests against immigration swings in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025.

Mike Blake | Reuters

The White House on Saturday showed any sign that she was preparing to defuse the situation.

On the contrary, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, threatened to deploy American navies in addition to members of the National Guard.

“If violence continues, the navies in active service at the Pendleton camp will also be mobilized, they are on high alert,” he posted on X.

Trump on Truth Social early Sunday morning wrote: “Excellent work of the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and troubles.”

His post came before the troops he ordered on the arrival officially in the region.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

Trump spent on Saturday night attending a final combat championship match at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

The White House has also published an official note from the president to the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

“Insofar as protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the United States government,” said the memo.

“In the light of these incidents and these credible threats of continuous violence, by the authority which is the president by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I call by this federal soldiers and the units of the National Guard.”

Vice-President JD Vance described demonstrators as “insurrectionists” in an article on X.

“Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags attack the agents of the application of immigration, while half of the American political leadership decided that the application of the borders was bad,” wrote Vance.

Labor leader David Huerta, president of California of the Seiu, was injured on Friday during his arrest when he observed the demonstrations. The Department of Internal Security allegedly alleged that Huerta “hindered” federal officers.

