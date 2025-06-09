



President Donald Trumps order gives 2,000 soldiers the power to protect federal property as well as office buildings, but no power to stop civilians.

Trump orders troops as an agents, the demonstrators compete on immigration

President Trump ordered 2,000 national guard troops in Los Angeles to fight against the violent demonstrators opposed to the application of immigration.

Washington President Donald, the order to deploy California National Guard troops on the United States Governor's objection to cope with the immigration raids is mainly political theater, according to government officials.

But it is an act which covers the risk of the inclination of the nation towards the martial law, according to some.

The presidents have established precedents and the latter is arsonal climbing and could return to haunt all the Americans, Senator Jack Reed, the best democrat of the Armed Services Committee, said on June 8.

Trump’s ordinance gives 2,000 soldiers the authority to protect federal property as office buildings, but no power to stop civilians, according to a northern command spokesman, who heads the operation. Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has also put a marine unit in active service on order to prepare to deploy in California.

The 300 members of the California National Guard who deployed on Sunday on three sites in Los Angeles seemed to be little confronted with the organized opposition, according to a defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly. Their presence was a demonstration of performative force, said the manager, because their authority is clearly limited.

Most soldiers in the guard are military police whose day jobs are generally in civilian police. They understand the need for restraint, said the manager. If they see a Vandalin protester federal property, a social security administration office, for example, they can hold the suspect and put them back to the local police.

Trumps' ordinance has failed to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 18th century law which gives the president the power to use the military to enforce federal law, remove a rebellion or protect the civil rights of a group if the state does not do so. He was invoked for the last time in 1992 at President George HW Bush at the request of the Governor of California in response to riots after police officers involved in Rodney King was acquitted.

Trump's unilateral action and HegSeth on Newsom's objections establish a dangerous precedent, Reed said in a statement.

It is crucial that decisions of this magnitude are taken from transparency, restraint and respect for the constitutional balance, said Reed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/06/08/trump-deploys-national-guard-california/84104698007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

