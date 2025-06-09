Mutual respect will guide us: Yunus writes to PM Modi in the middle of the tight links





India and Bangladesh will continue to work together for the well-being of their people, guided by mutual respect and understanding, declared the main adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yunus wrote his letter in response to Eid-UL-Adha greetings from Modi to the inhabitants of Bangladesh and to the acting chief advisor. The interim government shared the two letters on X Post Sunday. In the letter dated June 6, Yunus said that Modi's message “reflects the shared values” between the two countries. He also sent his best wishes to the Indian Prime Minister and the Indian people. “I am convinced that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the well-being of our peoples,” said Yunus. He added that Eid-UL-Adha is a “time of reflection, which brings together communities in the spirit of the party, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and all inspires us to work together for the greatest advantages of peoples around the world.” Meanwhile, in his letter dated June 4, Modi described Eid-Ul-Adha as “an integral part of the rich and diversified of the cultural heritage of India”. He said that the festival “reminds us of the timeless values ​​of sacrifice, compassion and fraternity, which are essential to build a peaceful and inclusive world”. EID-UL-Adha is one of the main Islamic festivals. Growing tensions between India and Bangladesh Tensions between India and Bangladesh have been built since Sheikh Hasina was withdrawn from power in August 2024. Hasina found refuge in India, and when her party, the Awami League, was prohibited in May 2025, Dacca accused New Delhi of interfere in Bangladesh policy. Economic problems are also aggravating things. Bangladesh faces around $ 10 billion with trade deficit with India. The recent greetings of Eid-UL-Adha exchanged on June 8, 2025, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, could be a provisional push to repair links in the middle of these long-standing challenges. With PTI entries Posted by: Singh Satyam Posted on: June 9, 2025 Settle

