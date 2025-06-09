Enrantine public money thieves always

The editorial committee of the Gaudensius suhardi media group. Photo: Mi / Ebet

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO is determined to be strong, very strong, to eradicate corruption. The determination was explicitly written in the speech, but the afforestation of grasping the assets of the thieves of public money.

Our wealth is once again very large, but too many thieves fly public money. For that, I was determined to brake all of this. I ask for the support of all Indonesians, said the president on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The richness of public money thieves can be seized if this country has a law to seize assets. The existence of the regulation of the attraction of assets supported by President Prabowo.

In the context of the eradication of corruption, I support the laws of asset seizure, I support. This is good, it has already helped not want to return the assets, said the president on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

It was a month, the asset entry bill was not a priority. The bill on the entry of assets did not participate in the 2025 bill of the priority priority program (Prolegn).

The information listed on the website is a bill concerning the deprivation of assets (bill on the asset division linked to criminal acts). It was proposed on November 19, 2024, the proponent was the DPR, the government. The status is currently written registered.

The asset division bill could be a priority if it was proposed by the DPR or the government. So far, the DPR and the government expect. The DPR awaits the academic manuscript and the draft law on government assets. Conversely, the government encouraged the bill to be resumed to become the DPR initiative.

Training ideas Asset division bill About 17 years ago. The first time was launched by the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) in 2008.

During the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, precisely 2012 through the National Legal Development Agency (BPHN), the government for the first time compiled an academic manuscript as a basis for the training of the bill. At that time, the asset entry bill was registered in the average program.

The academic manuscript was again compiled by BPHN during the administration of President Joko Widodo in 2022. A year later, precisely on May 4, 2023, President Jokowi sent a letter to the president of the Puan Maharani House of Representatives. Thanks to the letter, the president asked the DPR to discuss the bill to seize assets as an absolute priority. The bill has never been discussed in the DPR so far.

Based on the academic manuscript of 2022, the existence of the law to seize assets is very urgent. The provisions governing confiscation and deprivation of the results of current criminal offenses exist through procedures for applying criminal law.

Often, the process of confiscation and deprivation of assets through criminal procedures causes problems, even the process cannot be continued, when the suspect / false dies, escape and permanent or unknown.

The construction of the actor law is the confiscation or the entry of assets of the results of the criminal acts can be confiscated or entered without having to be associated with the judgment of the suspect or the defect. The concept is known as the system for entering assets through a civil prosecution procedure against the object or in confiscation brakes.

The arrangement of the infection brakes, according to the academic manuscript, authorizes the recovery or the return of assets of the results of the criminal acts without a court decision in a criminal case or unconstrained (NCB) Confiscation of assets.

The category of assets that can be entered is the assets obtained or suspected of criminal acts, namely the assets obtained directly or indirectly from criminal acts, including those which have been granted or converted into personal assets, others or societies in the form of capital, income and other economic advantages obtained from wealth.

Secondly, assets that would have been used or have been used to commit criminal acts. Third, other legal assets as a substitute for criminal assets. Fourth, assets that are conclusions that would be from criminal offenses.

Draft Asset division bill What the Government has prepared defines the deprivation of assets as a forced effort made by the State to grasp the assets of criminal acts based on court decisions without being based on the sanction of the culprit.

Meanwhile, the active acts of criminal acts themselves are defined as all the active ingredients or allegedly from a crime, or of the unnatural wealth which is assimilated to active criminal acts. What we mean by assets are all of the objects in motion or real estate objects, both tangible and intangible, and those which have an economic value.

Public silver thief assets are generally hidden in real estate form, the purchase of valuables such as gold and domestic actions. There must be a regulation to enter all hidden assets.

The regulations illegally target the alleged property of wealth. If he is promulgated, he will turn against the legislators, in particular those who have wealth profiles which do not comply with income. No wonder the thieves of public money are free to travel.