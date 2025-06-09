The demonstrators compete with the police in Los Angeles while Trump sends the National GuardExBulletin





On Sunday, the National Guard, the police and demonstrators stand outside a downtown prison in Los Angeles after clashes with the police on immigration raids. Spencer Platt / Getty images hide the legend

Members of the California National Guard arrived in the Los Angeles region on Sunday after President Trump activated the troops to slow down the demonstrations against federal immigration raids in and around the city in recent days.

Sunday afternoon, demonstrators gathered in front of the metropolitan detention center, where some of the immigrants detained by immigration and customs agents were initially organized.

The tear gas and pepper spray were deployed, according to NPR journalists on the scene, and the authorities used shields to push people and maintain a perimeter. The day was mainly peaceful, but tensions increased after two demonstrations merged.

Some of the current demonstrations, which came in response to a series of immigration scans in Los Angeles at the end of last week, turned into confrontations between the demonstrators and the law enforcement agents.

In response, the White House said Trump would deploy 2,000 members of the National Guard in California. In an article on social networks, Trump attacked what he called the “leftist left manifestations” by “instigators and often paid for troublemakers”.

Diana Crofts-Pelayo, deputy communications director of Governor Gavin Newsom, said by e-mail at NPR on Sunday morning that around 300 troops of the California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said in a position on X that the Marines in active service at Camp Pendleton were on alert and would also be mobilized “if the violence continues”.

The firefighters responded to a burning car during a demonstration in Compton, California, Saturday, June 7, after the federal immigration authorities carried out operations. Eric Thayer / AP Hide Legend

But Newsom said that there was no generalized violence and added in a statement that the Trump administration “seme chaos so that they can have an excuse to degenerate. This is not that any civilized country behaves”.

Newsom said he had officially asked the Trump administration to cancel “their illegal deployment of troops in the County of Los Angeles and return to my command”.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass [immigration] The raids and now the federalization of the troops to come in Los Angeles are an intentional effort to sow chaos. “”

Last week, the actions of ice agents sparked demonstrations in several cities across the country, including Minneapolis and Chicago. Trump intensified the application of immigration during his second term after having operated on a promise to carry out mass deportations.

Ice operations have targeted several locations in the Los Angeles region and, in some cases, the demonstrators tried to block the transport of detained immigrants. The authorities have used flash fringes, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowds. A particularly controversial confrontation occurred in a home depot in the highly Latin city of Paramount, just outside Los Angeles.

The demonstrators confront the agents of the police outside an industrial park in Paramount, California, on Saturday June 7. Eric Thayer / AP Hide Legend

The acting director of the ice, Todd Lyons, said in a statement that “rioters had attacked federal ice and law enforcement agents in the streets of Los Angeles” and that crowds “also” surrounded and attacked a federal building “.

An unknown number of people were arrested in the clashes. One of them was the president of California of Seiu, David Huerta. The union said that he had been treated in a hospital for injuries suffered during his arrest and that he remains in detention. Huerta was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will be arrested on Monday before the Federal Court, according to the American prosecutor of Bill Essayli in the California central district.

Ice said in an article on Saturday on X that he had stopped 118 immigrants during operations in Los Angeles last week.

Trump said in an article on Truth Social early Sunday morning that the National Guard was doing “excellent work”. The National Guard can be activated by governors for local emergencies or on a state scale, and the American presidents can also call the National Guard for Federal Missions, putting force in the military chain of command.

Addressing journalists in Morristown, NJ, later on Sunday, Trump described what happened in Los Angeles as a “riot” and said that it justified the activation of the California National Guard.

He referred to deploying troops in more American cities, saying: “We are going to have troops everywhere. We are not going to let it happen to our country.”

Trump has also said that so far, he does not see the base to invoke the insurrection law to deploy military troops to suppress disorders in the country, although he left the opening of the possibility of doing so in the future.

In separate declarations, the heads of the Los Angeles police department and the Sheriff's Department of the County of Los Angeles have declared that their agencies do not participate in the federal immigration application measures, but that they strive to maintain public security.

