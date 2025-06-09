China, US officials to talk about trade in London on Monday





The United States and Chinese officials will be in London, England on Monday, June 9, to talk about the commercial dispute between the two countries. President Donald Trump said Social truth Thursday, June 5, that the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the secretary of trade Howard Luxe and the American representative of the ambassador Jamieson Greer will be there on the American side. In his social post, Trump said that he had a “very good telephone call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping “discussing some of the subtleties of our recently concluded and accepted trade agreements”. “The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries,” said Trump. It was a gap compared to a previous post that Trump made on Wednesday June 4 where he said that he “loved President Xi of China, always did, and that he will always be, but he is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with !!!” According to ReutersThe Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, will be in Great Britain between June 8 and 13, and that the first meeting between China and the United States will take place during this visit. Discussions to focus on trade The two countries have been in a trade war since Trump imposed a rate of 145% on goods imported from China, and in response, China put a rate of 125% on American goods. During a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in May, the two parties decided up to a period of 90 days when the prices were set at 30% on Chinese products and 10% on American exports. However, higher prices could still be reintegrated. In recent months, China and the United States have been back and forth on several questions. These include Rare Land mineralsof which China controls 70% of the offer. The Chinese government has restricted the exports of several of these minerals, although the Associated Press said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a declaration on Saturday, June 7 that it had granted approvals and would continue to strengthen the approval of requests in accordance with regulations. Another point of collision is the announcement of Trump's administrations that she will aggressively revoke student visas of Chinese citizens student in the United States if they have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study the areas they call sensitive. To Chinese governments June 4 Meeting in Beijing with David Lost, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Wang Yi, told the American ambassador that America introduced regrettable measures which, according to him, violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas. »»

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://san.com/cc/china-us-officials-to-talk-trade-in-london-on-monday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos