Icymi: California is united against the chaotic and inflammatory federal takeover of the California National Guard Unit





In case you have missed him, last night, President Trump without taking into account the Federalized Governor Newsom Federalized Troops from the California National Guard in Los Angeles at a time when there were no unsatisfied needs for the application of laws. In fact, the local efforts of the law enforcement managed to disassemble the situation in the County of Los Angeles before the Trumps list the troops deployed on the ground.

The American senators Senators Alex Padilla: could not agree [with the Governor] more. Using the National Guard in this way is a completely inappropriate and erroneous mission. The Trump administration just more chaos and division in our communities. [LINK]

Senator Adam Schiff: Trump administrations calling for the California National Guard without the governor's authorization are unprecedented. This action is designed to ignite tensions, sow chaos and degenerate the situation. If the guard is necessary to restore peace, the governor will ask for it. But continuing on this path would erode confidence in the National Guard and will establish a precedent dangerous for unilateral improper use across the country. Violence must stop and we must keep the protection of fundamental rights. There is nothing that President Trump would like more than a violent confrontation with the demonstrators to justify the unjustifiable invocation of the insurrection law or a form of martial law. [LINK]

Congress of the Sydney Kamlager-Dove Congress Delegation: Immigration policies of Trump administrations feel chaos and division in our communities. The deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles will only degenerate an already tense situation and put more people in danger. I highly urge Trump and the National Guard to withdraw. [LINK]

MP Laura Friedman: Useful federal measures would be to offer help to help defuse and commit to guaranteeing each person a regular procedure and human treatment as required by law. The federal government which takes over the national guard is climbing and unnecessarily hostile. [LINK]

The member of the Congress Jimmy Gomez: Trump administrator trying to take control of the AC National Guard and deploy troops in Los Angeles is reckless and inflammatory. There is no unsatisfied need, and it will only increase tensions and erode the confidence of the public. [LINK]

The Norma Torres deputy: they shout the invasion on the border, it is the real one: Trump takes control of the California National Guard and forcing 2,000 soldiers in our streets. Each civil servant is sworn to protect and maintain the constitution. @Petehegseth, we follow the law, not prevail over the abuses of power. [LINK]

Congress Brad Sherman: For all reasons, Governor Newsom said, this action is useless and intentionally provocative. [LINK]

The member of the Salud Carbajal Congress: The deployment by the Trump Administration of the AC National Guard without the approval of the governors is an unprecedented and dangerous escalation. Transforming the members of the guard into political pawns betrays their mission, destroys public confidence and puts innocent lives in danger. I call President Trump to immediately cancel his order. [LINK]

The member of the Dave Min congress: as the LAPD reports, the Los Angeles demonstrators are peaceful. It is not a rebellion or an invasion. There is no legal basis, including under 10 American code 12406, for Trump to take over the National Guard of California. Trump tries to cross the Rubicon and bring this country into tyranny. [LINK]

Congress Nanette Barragn: Calling the National Guard when the governor did not ask for a help is an intentional decision of the Trump administration to unnecessarily degenerate the situation in the County of Los Angeles. Now SECDEF threatens the use of active soldiers, camp navy Pendleton. It is an abuse of power and what dictators do. It is useless and not necessary. [LINK]

The member of the Congress Mark Takano: Trump causes chaos to justify an illegal and violent repression. He wants to extend his own power, but we will not leave this dictator who wants to be winning. We have to express themselves and stay strong. We must remain provocative in the face of this naked power. We must maintain the rights and values ​​underlying our Republic. [LINK]

The member of the Congress Gil Cisneros: Donald Trump, who refused to call the National Guard when the American Capitol was attacked, calls on guard to prevent the people from exercising their right from the 1st amendment to the protest in Los Angeles. Trump manufactures chaos. [LINK]

The member of the Derek Tran Congress: I have fully confidence in our local and state police to properly and legally manage this situation. The president prevails over the activation of the National Guard is not supposed to protect public security, it is intended to encourage fear and to cool freedom of expression. I encourage all Californians to continue to stay peaceful. My first priority will always be the security of our community. [LINK]

The member of the Sara Jacobs Congress: the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles is an unnecessary escalation. No one wants their community that becomes militarized, it raises the potential for people to injure themselves and erode public confidence. President Trump, don't do that. [LINK]

The member of the Congress Mike Levin: the state of California did not ask for the support of our national guard troops and for a good reason. Our state and local authorities have the capacity to maintain order. To invoke the law on insurgency without cause is not leadership, its exaggerated authority. It is not a matter of security. It is a question of power. And the Californians will not be intimidated. [LINK]

Congress Luz Rivas: The Trump administration moves to deploy the California National Guard in Los Angeles. This erroneous and inflammatory action will only create more harm, confusion and chaos in our city. [LINK]

The Lieutenant-Governor of the officials of the Eleni Kounalakis State: Trump refused to call the National Guard on January 6, when our democracy was attacked. But now he uses it to intimidate immigrant communities and peaceful demonstrators working their constitutional rights. The deployment of thousands of troops for the application of immigration does not concern public security, its dangerous exceeds which threatens to tear families, will traumatize children and upset the lives of people who work in California and this in progress. Local officials are equipped to manage the situation. There is no justification for this type of federal escalation. California will not be held as our communities are targeted. [LINK]

Attorney General Rob Bonta: We were in contact with the local police in Los Angeles. They have the resources they need to answer at the time, and we are ready to respond if the need is to occur. There is no emergency and the order of presidents in the National Guard is useless and counterproductive. [LINK]

The president of the Assembly of officials of the Robert Rivas State: Donald Trump manufactures chaos against the Californians to justify a federal repression and an recourse to military force. As a citizens, we have power together to refuse this to Trump by speaking peacefully, do not take Trumps Bait. Do not engage in violent demonstrations. It will give him what he wants. Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire: This weekend, the raids on the ice in the County of Los Angeles are blind and ruthless. The terror they created is the opposite to keep us safe. The federalization and deployment of the National Guard will only get things done. His non-American and the stinks of fascism. ISAAC Bryan assembly: It is not a question of immigration or security and will lead to violence more sanctioned by the Fed against the innocent people. [LINK]

Senator Sasha René Prez: Trump uses militarized police to silence his dissidents. Its message is clear: if you do not agree, you will be arrested – American citizen or not. It is not democratic. His fascism. [LINK]

Assembly Rick Chavez Zbur: The governor is right. Trump tries to cause troubles by mobilizing the [national] Guard without the request or authorization of governors in an unprecedented power entry. Do not play in his hand. Speak peacefully. Never use violence. And never accept it's normal or correct. [LINK]

Senator Caroline Menjivar: As a navy, we did not take an oath to be used as pawns in this obvious abuse of power. No one, except that the president undertakes to violence and chaos in our streets, under the false pretext that they take “criminals”. They remove our neighbors from the working class. [LINK]

Local officials of the county of County Holly Mitchell: The Trump administration taking over the National Guard is an unnecessary intimidation tactic which still harms the public confidence. [LINK]

County supervisor Lindsey Horvath: it is not public security. It is a question of power. It is a question of punishing immigrants and making an example of our neighbors. The federal administrator created this chaos. They prompted it. They take advantage of vulnerable people and then blame them for the fallout. [LINK]

Mayor Karen Bass: This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles. The deployment of federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation. The fear that people feel in our city at the moment are very real, it is felt in our communities and within our families and it endangers in danger. This is the last thing our city needs, and I urge the demonstrators to remain peaceful. [LINK]

NAACP managers and community organizations: the deployment of troops in communities already under pressure is not the provocation of managers. The Trump administration arms the fear of dividing and destabilizing. We will not be silent. We stick with these targeted and terrorized. We are fighting for justice. Always. [LINK]

Aclu Southern California: The deployment without foundation by the Trump administration of the National Guard is clearly reprisals against California, a bastion for immigrant communities, and is similar to a declaration of war against all Californians. [LINK]

Amnesty International: The president prevails over the deployment of national guard troops in Los Angeles in response to protests against recent ice raids is deeply alarming. This shows that the Trump administration is ready to do everything you need, including the deployment of military forces to target and punish those who express themselves to defend human rights. [LINK]

