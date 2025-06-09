Politics
Jokowi Qibla Politics PSI, not relevant associated with GOLKAR-PPP
Jakarta –
The Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno answered the question of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who entered the PPP Caketum exchange. Adi said Jokowi was more inclined to join PSI.
“The only day today if we listen statement Jokowi a day or two, I think Jokowi wants to be with PSI, “said Adi when he was contacted on Sunday (6/8/2025).
Adi said that from the start, the PSI political center was Jokowi. In fact, he continued, PSI has always concentrated Jokowi to determine its political steps.
“What does that mean? Each political breathing PSI, PSI political orchestration, PSI political maneuvers are a lot. It is politics qibla only with Jokowi. Of course, then between Jokowi and PSI, there is a mutualism symbiosis which is mutually beneficial and mutual,” he said.
“This is what I thought that I caused why at the end, Jokowi's gesture and declaration were more inclined to PSI compared to the other parties. PSI is therefore synonymous with Jokowi, PSI has a 11-12 sheet with Jokowi, “he added.
Adi also revealed his analysis linked to Jokowi who would have been the president of the Golkar party at the PPP. Jokowi, he continued, has a magnet to attract loyalists to support the party.
“If Jokowi joins Golkar or joins PSI or joins PPP, his greatest hope is that the Loyalists of Jokowi, the people who feel and are satisfied with the performance of Jokowi should be part of the Golkar voters, become voters of the PSI or be among the voters of the PPP,” he explained.
Andi considered that Jokowi was not relevant if he was associated with the Golkar party or the PPP. Jokowi, ADI said, is most relevant if it is associated with PSI.
“In this context, I think Jokowi in my opinion is not relevant associated with Golkar, it is not relevant associated with PPP, and Jokowi is indeed relevant if it is only associated with PSI,” he said.
Jokowi previously responded to the news that it had been proposed to enter the PPP Caketum exchange. Jokowi said he wanted to be in PSI only.
“In PPP, I think that a lot of caketum is much better, which have the capacity, the capacity, have skills. Many candidates have been circulating. detikjatengFriday (6/6).
Meanwhile, the president of the PPP DPP, Syaifullah Tamliha, said that his party had never proposed Jokowi as an official caketum.
“It is Pak Jokowi's political law to make PSI as his political vehicle. The institutionally PPP has never proposed to Pak Jokowi a PPP Caketum,” Tamliha told journalists on Sunday (8/6).
Tamliha said PPP had a title of candidates for the president of his party. He said the PPP was also enough time to capture the candidates.
“We have enough stock and time to mature the PPP Caketum that God wants to take place at the congress next September,” he said.
(WNV / ITH)
|
