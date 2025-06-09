The United States and China has prepared to meet for commercial discussions in London





A new series of talks aimed at resolving a trade war between the United States and China takes place in London on Monday. US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a senior American delegation would meet Chinese representatives. During the weekend, Beijing confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng would attend talks. The announcements occurred after Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation last week, which the American president described as a “very good speech”. Last month, the two largest economies in the world agreed with a temporary truce to reduce import taxes on goods exchanged between them, but since then, the two countries have accused the other of raping the agreement.

Write on his social platform for truth on FridayTrump said that the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Luxe, and trade representative Jamieson Greer would meet Chinese officials in London on Monday. On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Deputy Prime Minister that he would be in the United Kingdom between June 8 and 13, and a meeting of the “economic and commercial mechanism of China-US” would take place. The new series of negotiations occurred after Trump said that his telephone conversation with XI mainly focused on trade and “led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries”. According to the Chinese state agency, Xinhua, Xinhua told Trump that the United States should “withdraw the negative measures it has taken against China”. The appeal was the first time that the two leaders have been talking since the trade war broke out in February. When Trump has announced scanning prices on imports from a number of countries earlier this year, China was the hardest. Beijing responded with its own higher prices on American imports, and this increase in Tit-Tat has sparked a 145%peak. In May, talks held in Switzerland led to a temporary truce that Trump called “total reset”. This brought us prices on Chinese products to 30%, while Beijing reduced samples from American imports to 10% and has promised to raise barriers to critical mineral exports. The agreement gave the two parties a deadline of 90 days to try to conclude a trade agreement.

But since then, relationships have seemed to have embittered. Last month, Trump said China had “completely violated its agreement with us”Then a few days later China said the United States had “seriously violated” The agreement. The United States has accused China not to restart the expeditions of critical minerals and rare vital earth magnets for automotive and computer industries. On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it had approved certain requests for rare Land export licenses, although it has not provided details on the countries involved. The announcement reached after Trump said on Friday that XI had agreed to restart the trade in rare earth materials. Speaking on Sunday, the director of the National Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett, told CBS News that “the exports of critical minerals have been released at a rate which is, you know, higher as it was, but not as high as we think we accepted in Geneva”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cql2x6d2zkgo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos