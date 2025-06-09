



Turkey advances its expansion of defense by building its first local aircraft carrier, Mugem, in Istanbul. The ship is part of a broader effort to strengthen the naval power of turkeys and assert greater strategic autonomy within NATO. As a member of NATO since 1952, Turkey has been based for a long time on foreign military technology, but now takes measures to build its own advanced defense systems. This ambitious project underlines the commitment of turkeys to strengthen its defense industry and to reduce dependence on foreign military technologies. The Mugem, once finished, will mark an important step in the military development of Turkey, in particular in maritime operations, reports Nowsweek. A new chapter of Turkey's Defense Strategy The expansion of turkeys in the defense sector is closely linked to its strategic objectives under President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. With increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, in particular with Israel and Russia, turkeys need a more independent defense capacity have become more urgent. The construction of the Mugem is not only military progress, but also a signal of Ankaras' desire to improve its autonomy, in particular in the naval war, while affirming its domination in the region. The Mugem is designed to be a advanced carrier, measuring approximately 285 meters in length and 72 meters wide, with a displacement of around 60,000 tonnes. He will be able to transport up to 50 planes, including unmanned fighting drones and light jets. The ship will include a Stobar system (short take -off and landing, barrier recovery), which allows planes to operate from shorter, crucial tracks for operations in confined spaces. New aircraft carrier Turkey has started to build a new generation aircraft carrier, which will be one of the largest ships in the world. Here is a thread of everything you need to know: (1/5) pic.twitter.com/jsxtoxeq1r – Alex Barnicoat (@alexbarnicoat_) January 9, 2025 Role of mogens in the naval ambitions of turkey Minem is an integral part of turkeys that push naval power. Unlike traditional aircraft carriers, the largest existing turkeys of turkeys, the TCG Anadoli amphibious assault ship has limited carrier capacities and mainly serves as a drone carrier. The Mugem will fill this gap, offering a real aircraft carrier that improves the capacity of turkeys to project power through the Mediterranean and beyond. The construction of the Mugem began earlier in 2025, the ship should be completed in the coming years. The objective of the turkeys is clear: to establish maritime independence and regional superiority, an objective that Turkish officials have highlighted several times. The Mugem is part of a broader trend in expansion of defense capacities, which also includes the development of a fifth generation fighter plane and other advanced military platforms. These efforts indicate a commitment to military self -sufficiency which could have long -term implications for the role of turkeys on the world scene. Strategic implications for the role of turkeys in NATO The turkeys increasing military autonomy also have implications for its relationship within NATO. As a member of NATO, Turkey has been an ally of the United States for decades, but its growing defense capacities could change the dynamics of this relationship. According to the statements of the presidency of turkey defense industries, Mugem projects and other defense projects will reduce Turkey's dependence on foreign technologies, in particular in critical fields such as aircraft systems and electricity production. This evolution towards autonomy has been supervised within the framework of the broader strategy of the turkeys to guarantee a greater regional influence and assert its military independence, even if it remains a key member of NATO. However, as indicated by analysts, the achievement of this objective will require continuous investments and development in the fields where Turkey is still based on foreign expertise and equipment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.argunners.com/turkeys-military-project-homegrown-aircraft-carrier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos