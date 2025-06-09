Aamir Khan talks about age casting with Genelia Dsouza in Sitaare Zameen by: “ It is not a barrier ''





Last update: June 08, 2025, 21:14 Ist

Aamir Khan talks about playing the husband of Genelia Dsouzas in Sitaare Zameen by, despite their connection Jaane Tu. This thought crossed my mind, he said.

Aamir Khan opens with his unusual cast opposite Genelia Dsouza in Sitaare Zameen per year after launching his opposite Imran Khan. The actor reflects on the roles of age, VFX, and the return of good history.

In an unexpected casting movement that drew the attention of fans, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the husband of Genelia Dsouza in the next film Sitaare Zameen by. For many, twinning may seem unusual after all, it was Aamir himself who presented Genelia to the Hindi film industry in 2008, throwing her in front of her imran khan nephew in the beloved rom-com Jaane you yaa jaane.

Now, more than 15 years later, they play a married couple a decision that Aimir recognizes with a smile. Ya, I know. This thought came to me, “he said in a recent interview with Indian Express. But it was a long time ago. And Ab Imran Bhi Kaafi Meri Age Ka Ho Gaya Hai (laughs).”

In Sitaare Zameen by, an adaptation in Hindi of the 2018 Spanish film camps, Aamir and Genelia represent characters at the start of the forties. While AMIR is now 60, he rejects concerns about age difference, crediting modern technology and public opening to break cinematographic taboos around age casting.

We now have the advantage of VFX “, he explains. Earlier, if I had to play an 18-year-old, I had to trust prostheses like Anil Kapoor in Eeshwar (1989), when he played an 80-year-old. Today, you can look at 80 or 40 on the screen with seamless visual effects. The age is no longer a barrier for the actors.”

Directed by RS Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Sitaare Zameen by Marks Aamirs returns to the big screen after several breaks after acting first during the pandemic, and later after the commercial failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. But as he frankly shares, good story brings him back.

I have a compulsive sequence, “he said. If something enters my blood circulation, I cannot stay away.”

Scheduled for its release in June 2025, Sitaare Zameen by promises to be an emotional drama and passing through adulthood with Aamir and Genelia in his heart, a couple on the screen, nobody saw coming, but one who can simply surprise us all.

Yatamanyu narain

Yatamanyu narain is a news sub-dector18.com with a passion for everything related to entertainment.

Yatamanyu narain is a news sub-dector18.com with a passion for everything related to entertainment. Whether he breaks the latest news from Bollywood or chat with rising stars in the Ott world, he's still on the Hun … Read more

