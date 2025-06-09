Politics
The main US-Chinese trade discussions will be held in London as the Intensities of Trade Dials
By Reuters
The best officials of the United States and Chinese will be seated in London on Monday for talks aimed at defusing the commercial dispute with high issues between the two superpowers that have been widened in recent weeks beyond tat-tat prices to export controls and essential components to world supply chains.
In a place still underdrawn to London, the two parties will try to get back on the right track with a preliminary agreement compared to last month in Geneva which had briefly reduced the temperature between Washington and Beijing, and favored relief among the beaten investors for months by American President Donald Trump, the Tariff's cascade of the Tariff since its return to the White House in January.
“The next series of commercial negotiations between the United States and China will be held in the United Kingdom on Monday,” a spokesman for the British government said on Sunday.
“We are a nation that defends free trade and has always been clear that a trade war is in anyone's interests, so we welcome these discussions.”
Meeting, there will be an American delegation led by the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and the representative of American trade Jamieson Greer, and a Chinese contingent led by the Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng.
The second round of the meetings occurs four days after Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping took himself by phone, their first direct interaction since the inauguration of Trump on January 20.
During the appeal of more than an hour, XI told Trump to retreat trade measures that have shot the world economy and warned him to threaten measures to Taiwan, according to a summary of the Chinese government.
But Trump said on social networks that talks focused mainly on trade led to “a very positive conclusion”, preparing the way for the meeting on Monday in London.
The next day, Trump said Xi had agreed to resume sending to the United States of minerals and rare lands in land.
China’s decision in April to suspend exports from a wide range of minerals and critical magnets upset the central supply chains to car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military entrepreneurs around the world.
This had become a particular point of pain for the United States in the weeks following the two parties struck a preliminary rapprochement in the talks held in Switzerland.
There, the two had agreed to reduce steep import taxes on the property of each other who had the effect of erecting a commercial embargo between global economies No. 1 and 2, but the US officials accused China of walking slowly on its commitments, in particular around rare land expeditions.
“We want China and the United States to continue to move forward with the agreement that was concluded in Geneva,” the White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday, the Fox News program `Sunday Morning Futures ''.
“The administration followed the compliance of China with the agreement, and we hope that this will move forward to have more complete commercial negotiations.”
Inclusion in London talks about Lutnick, whose agency supervises export controls for the United States, is an indication of the problem of the problem for both parties.
Lutnick did not attend the Geneva talks, during which the countries concluded a 90 -day agreement to retreat some of the triple figures that they had placed since the inauguration of Trump.
This preliminary agreement sparked a global rescue rally on stock markets, and the American indices that had been at market levels or nearby recovered the lion's share of their losses.
The S&P 500 index, which, at its lowest point in early April, fell by almost 18% after Trump unveiled his radical “liberation day” prices on goods around the world, is now only about 2% below his record in mid-February.
The last third of this rally followed the American-Chinese truce struck in Geneva.
However, this temporary agreement did not respond to the wider concerns that wrote the bilateral relationship, from the illicit trade in fentanyl to the status of a democratically taiwan and American complaints concerning the economic model at home and export to dominated by the state of China.
Although the British government will provide a place for Monday's discussions, it will not be left to them but will have separate discussions later in the week with the Chinese delegation.
– Reuters
