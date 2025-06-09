Politics
Support our Chinese community in Hong Kong – Read today online
Last weekend, I spoke during the annual commemoration of Hong Kong Tiananmen Square in Reading.
It was an opportunity to remember those who lost their lives in the massacre 36 years ago and we heard moving testimonies.
The Conservative Party has a strong history of supporting the inhabitants of Hong Kong.
In 2019, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said we support Hong Kongers every centimeter.
In 2020, the conservative government launched a visa system to allow Hong Kong residents to come to the United Kingdom.
At the time, the former Prime Minister said: “I am extremely proud that we have introduced this new path so that the Hong Kong BNO live, work and find themselves in our country.
“In doing so, we honored our deep ties of history and friendship with the inhabitants of Hong Kong, and we defended freedom and autonomy – values the United Kingdom and Hong Kong are expensive.”
I am deeply concerned about the current repression of the Beijing government on fundamental freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong, in particular the continuous imprisonment of the businessman and the militant of democracy Jimmy Lai, a British citizen, threats to Hong Kongers in the United Kingdom and sanctions against British parliamentarians simply to have denounced.
In the Wokingham district, conservative advisers are determined to support the people of Hong Kong who made the intimidating decision to move to the other side of the world and settle here. Under the previous Conservative Administration of Wokingham Borough Council, a health webinar in Cantonese was launched in 2021, designed to provide information on how to navigate local health care. It was a finalist for the best digital initiative to the public Health Awards 2023.
At a meeting of the Council Committee, I pushed the Council to ensure that the Chinese community of Hong Kong is consulted on the services and that the Council is committed with them as it does with other communities that make up our district. When you speak with residents of the Hong Kong community, one of the subjects that has been absent is better access to education in English that I also supported, it is the key to allowing all Hong Kongers to play a complete role in community services and access to the Council.
I support democracy and self -determination for Hong Kong.
Unfortunately, in the world, democracy is often threatened. Here, the elections, whether local or national can sometimes seem to run from the mill, but it is important that we did not hold the freedoms harshly won for acquired.
PS
Residents continue to tell me that they are concerned about the reductions in governments of winter fuel allowances.
It is an unjust policy. I campaigned for a reversal of these cuts, in particular by writing to ministers and deputies, and by putting a motion to the council.
This affects retirees on an income of more than £ 11,800, a joint income of just over £ 18,000 for a couple.
It is about half a full-time half on the minimum wage.
Obviously, this policy affected some of the poorest and most vulnerable in our community.
Until now, the government has announced a partial turnover, but without any detail on the number of retirees, fuel payments will be restored or the income threshold. I will hold residents informed of any development.
I hope that the government will act quickly because this drop of information causes stress and uncertainty to vulnerable residents.
