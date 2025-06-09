Donald Trump authorizes officials to take the “measures necessary to release” the





President Donald Trump said he authorized officials to resolve “riots without law” in Los Angeles in the midst of the violence of violence between demonstrators and the police on Sunday.

In an article by Truth Social, Trump wrote that internal security Kristi Noem, defense secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Attorney General Pam Bondi were all invited to “take all these measures necessary to release Los Angeles from the invasion of migrants and put an end to these migrant riots”.

“An old -fashioned American city, Los Angeles, was invaded and occupied by illegal foreigners and criminals,” wrote Trump. “From now on, violent and insurrectionist crowds breathe and attack our federal agents to try to stop our deportation operations – but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolution. The order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled and Los Angeles will be released. Thank you for your attention to this case!”

Trump also shared a Reuters article showing a video of dozens of agents from the police in tactical equipment at night by opening a garage door and pointing weapons and shooting demonstrators.

Although it was not clear what the weapons were, they seemed non -lethal, because they were dispersed in the crowd and people ran.

Why it matters

The Trump administration has committed to carrying out the largest mass deportation in the history of the United States and has carried out numerous immigration and customs application raids (ICE), some of whom have swept individuals with appropriate documentation.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday evening that he had authorized the mobilization of 2,000 troops of the National Guard in Los Angeles after reporting violence against the police, in particular, the ice agents carrying out expulsion raids in the city.

While the raids follow the legal directive of the federal authorities, demonstrations broke out in the midst of reports according to which prisoners were held in the subsoil of a federal building. Ice denied these allegations, a spokesman who said before in Newsweek that the agency “categorically refutes the claims made by immigration activists in Los Angeles”.

The raids in Paramount, in the County of Los Angeles, followed similar actions in other parts of the city on Friday, during which the police arrested at least 44 people. Some demonstrators threw stones on officers, an allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail and burning items in the streets. Police responded with tear gas.

The clashes highlight conflicts of deepening between the courts of the sanctuary and the federal immigration policy, while Trump has implemented radical changes through decrees and used the law on enemies in wartime of 1798 to extend the deportation authority.

A demonstrator confronts a line of the American National Guard in the center of metropolitan detention in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, after the demonstration of the immigration raids last night. A demonstrator confronts a line of the American National Guard in the center of metropolitan detention in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, after the demonstration of the immigration raids last night. AP Photo / Eric Thayer what to know

Despite the insistence of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, not to do so, Trump deployed the National Guard to the Golden State. Sunday, Newsom officially asked that they be withdrawn, saying in part: “We had no problem as long as Trump was involved.”

The governor is joined by other leaders such as the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, who warned that deployment was a “chaotic escalation”.

The deployment of the National Guard on civilians during the demonstrations aroused criticism of some while seeing the support of others.

Several videos on social networks have shown that the demonstrators come up against the application of the law in various places, including paramount on Saturday where people were seen throwing rocks and being affected by rubber bullets during a confrontation of several hours.

Early Sunday, the Los Angeles police service (LAPD) said there were three peaceful demonstrations.

Videos taken on Sunday show major laws and the presence of the National Guard in several places in the city.

At 3 p.m., local time, the LAPD said that arrests had been processed following a dispersion order and an illegal assembly declared on a single site.

The city of Los Angeles remains on a tactical alert, according to the LAPD.

What people say

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday: “We will always protect constitutional law for Angelenos to protest peacefully. However, violence, destruction and vandalism will not be tolerated in our city and those responsible will be fully responsible.”

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, posted on X on Sunday: “I officially asked the Trump administration to cancel their illegal deployment of troops in the County of Los Angeles and to return them to my command. We had no problem until Trump is involved. It is a serious violation of state sovereignty.

President Donald Trump on Truth Social wrote on Saturday: “If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, cannot do their job, which everyone knows that they cannot, then the federal government will intervene and solve the problem, riots and wells, the way it should be resolved !!!”

What happens next?

Although it is not clear how many people have been arrested during demonstrations, they will have to be treated by the legal system, which means that several first appearances could occur on Monday.

Update 6/8/25, 19:07 pm and this story has been updated with additional information.

