



Moscow, New York, New Delhi: While Vladimir Putin sings the praises of an unbreakable friendship with China, an internal document disclosed by the top Security Agency of Russia depicts a very different image which could break the illusions of the fraternity between the two authoritarian giants. In the overwhelming eight -page ratio of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Beijing is not labeled not as a partner, but as a dangerous opponent undergoing Moscow from the inside. According to classified files accessible by the New York Times, the FSB has sounded alarms on the growing spy operations of Chinas. The document accuses the country of secretly recruiting Russian agents, targeting disillusioned scientists, stealing sensitive military technologies and agitating the Russian expeditions of the Arctic under the nose of Moscow. The moment of flight could not be more dramatic. While Putin waged war in Ukraine and relied on China to survive Western sanctions, these revelations struck like a geopolitical thunderclap. The FSB report warns that Chinese agents use mining companies and academic partnerships as a cover to collect information and assert long -term complaints on Russian territory, in particular in the Arctic, an area rich in Moscow resources considers that Moscow considers its strategic jewel. Even more shocking, the document alleys that China has spied on the Russian troop movements in Ukraine to extract data on the battlefield to study Western weapons systems in action. Secret spy file disclosed by pirates Deactivating, the FSB document would have been written at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. It was disclosed by a hacking group known as Ares' leak and later checked by the New York Times after consulting six Western intelligence agencies which all confirmed its authenticity. While Moscow has publicly remained a mother, the flight is one of the strongest indicators that show that confidence between Russia and China can be a facade. The report describes clear counter-espionage priorities aimed at stopping Chinese infiltration. He signals deep distrust behind the scenes. Friends with benefits? China and Russia have portrayed a united front. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has bought Russian oil and a Russian gas at a reduced price, has supported Moscows collapsed technological supply chains with fleas and software and filled the vacuum left by Western companies. The two nations even discussed the joint moon bases and co -producing films. But the proper evaluation of the FSBS clearly indicates that the so-called unlimited friendship can actually be a marriage of convenience and more and more toxic to that. While China continues to increase and Russia bleeds in Ukraine, Poutines trust Xi could soon cost it more than simple military secrets. He could disentangle one of the most fragile worlds in the worlds. Russia and China can smile in public but in the shade, the knives have already come out.

