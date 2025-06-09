Trump uses manifestations to redirect dissent from political failures to the enemy inside | Donald Trump





Donald Trump came out towards a thunderous standing ovation while Kid Rocks American Bad Ass exploded from the audio system. He watched martial artists slip behind a chain fence. A champion let the American president try his gold belt. It was a night of machismo, spectacle and violence.

Shortly before joining an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday evening, Trump had signed a deployment order of 2000 national guard troops in Los Angeles, where demonstrations sparked radical immigration raids led to clashes between authorities and demonstrators.

The White House said Trump sent guards to fight anarchy that has been authorized to make a spell in California. Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat, said that this decision was deliberately inflammatory and would only worsen tensions. Experts said that it was the first time in 60 years that a president has activated a national guard of States a military reserve without request from his governor.

Critics also considered him an authoritarian flex of a strong man president who disrupted the standards tirelessly and broke out through the railings. Since his return to duties in January, Trump has sought to crush dissent in cultural institutions, law firms, media societies and universities. Many thought it was just a matter of time before fighting in the street.

The protests against the raids of immigration and customs (ICE) present to him an antagonist which can be used as a focal point for anger, hatred and fear, ensuring that dissent is redirected from government and towards an enemy inside. Trump is the master of distraction and, with the help of Lurid Rightwing media clips, wants to divert the attention of policy failures and his ugly quarrel with Elon Musk.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator, tweeted: Important to remember that Trump does not try to heal or maintain peace. He seeks to ignite and divide. Its movement does not believe in democracy or protest and if they have the possibility of ending the rule of law, they will take it. None of this is at the level.

As with many others in his second burnt earth term, Trump announced this in advance. Last October, he told Fox News: I still say that we have two enemies. We have the external enemy, then we have the enemy of the interior, and the enemy of the interior, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries.

He added: We have very bad people. We have patients. Radical Left Lunatics I think it should be very easily managed by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if this is really necessary, by the army, because they cannot let this happen.

There are echoes of 2020 when Trump used Washington National Guard troops to stifle the Matter Black Lives demonstrations that were occurred after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. The troops pulled tear gas to eliminate peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square near the White House to allow Trump to stage a photo session in a church.

Former defense secretary, Mark Esper later revealed that Trump had asked the demonstrators: can't you just draw them? Just pull them in the legs or something like that?

Trump and his right -wing allies were busy rewriting the story of 2020 as a flash point when rioters brought carnage to American cities. However, their narrative omits prevails over the visible failure to active the National Guard in response to his supporters who try to reverse his electoral defeat by attending the American Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cory Booker, a Democratic Senator for New Jersey, told Nbcs Meet the Press Program on Sunday: we are now at a point where we have been sitting and did nothing because people stormed our capitol, wounding the police viciously, then when these people who then beat the police and led to some of their dead, so killers of cops were condemned by juries, spoken.

So, for him to speak to anyone at the moment of the police responsible to protect people is at best hypocritical.

Now, California, a state dominated by Democrats, regularly invoked by Trump and its allies as a hive of unlocking and anarchy of immigration is the ideal target for Trump to whip the fervor and the resentments of its base. The government deploys the National Guard not because there is a shortage of application of the law, but because they want a show, wrote Newsom on social networks. Don't give them one.

In a sign of the quantity that has changed compared to his first mandate, there is no Mark Espers to repel this time. Instead, the current defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, threatened to involve regular military forces, writing that the Marines in active service at the Pendleton camp were on alert and would also be mobilized if violence continues.

And Stephen Miller, an assistant chief of staff of the White House and architect of the draconian repression of immigration, has published messages as we will take up America and insurrect the latter raising the spectrum of Trump invoking the insurrection law, one of the most powerful emergency powers at the disposal of a president.

The law of the 18th century would allow Trump to deploy the army on American soil against civil demonstrations, evoking parallels with autocratic regimes around the world which declare martial law. Once again, the president has put an overview: Saturday tanks will drive in the streets of Washington for a parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American army.

It turns out it's a Trumps anniversary.

