Trump stumbles on Air Force One Steps, Internet says that Joe Biden Vibes | Video





June 09, 2025 03:24

Donald Trump stumbled upon the Air Force One steps in New Jersey. The viral video triggered comparisons with Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump stumbled up the steps of Air Force One in New Jersey on Sunday, shortly after heavy rainst storms swept the Bedminster region. The video quickly became viral on social networks, many comparing it to similar moments involving former President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is advisor Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ, on the way to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP)

A person wrote, Donald Trump has just tripped on the stairs of Airforce One and almost fell on his face! Where did Jake Tapper and all the media that told us every time Biden lost a step?

Another added, Trump stumbles up on the Air Force One. Joe Biden Vibes or perhaps the characteristics of the double body.

A third person commented, Donald Trump stumbles on the same set as Joe Biden used. According to Maga rules, Trump should immediately resign the presidency.

Another user wrote, President Trump stumbles upon Air Force One staircases. LOL, all these Magi Bros that have been amed biden for this are hitting the air right now.

Also read: Donald Trump warns Elon Musk consequences. How can he potentially harm his interests?

Joe Biden Troubuche's Air Force One

During his presidency, Joe Biden tripped several times while boarding Air Force One. In a February 2024 incident, he stumbled twice while preparing to go to Los Angeles. Video sequences have shown him saluting American military staff at the base of the staircases of the Air Force Andrews base in Maryland. As he went up, he stumbled halfway, caught the balustrade to stabilize. He fell again in the next stage before continuing.

In February 2023, Biden also stumbled while he would embark on Air Force One after a three-day trip through Eastern Europe marking the anniversary of the Russian-Ukraine War. The incident occurred at Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. He quickly regained his balance, continued on the stairs and gave goodbye before entering the plane.

Stay up to date with American news covering politics, crime, weather, local events and sporting strengths. Get the last on Donald Trump and American policy. Stay up to date with American news covering politics, crime, weather, local events and sporting strengths. Get the last on Donald Trump and American policy. News / World News / Us News / Trump Truck Air Force One Steps, Internet says that Joe Biden Vibes | Video

See less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-stumbles-on-air-force-one-steps-internet-says-joe-biden-vibes-video-101749416520927.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos