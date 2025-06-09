Californian democrats postpone Trump's decision to mobilize the National Guard





The Californian democrats pushed back after President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to respond to anti-immigration demonstrations in the Los Angeles region, Governor Gavin Newsom arguing that Trump is trying to “make a crisis”.

“Trump sends 2,000 troops of the National Guard to the county of the to not respond to an unsatisfied need, but to make a crisis. He hoped chaos so that he could justify more repression, more fear, more control,” said Newsom on X, where he also urged people to “stay peaceful”.

Trump deployed the National Guard despite Newsom's opposition. Guard soldiers can be deployed by governors or the federal government, although it is unusual for a president to call the National Guard in federal service in a state in which the governor opposes, according to experts.

Trump also intensified his efforts to repress the demonstrations on Sunday, leading the heads of several federal agencies “to take all these necessary measures to release Los Angeles” and put an end to the demonstration, which he described as “migrant riots”.

“Violent crowds and insurrectionists were teeming and attacking our federal agents to try to stop our deportation operations,” wrote Trump. “The order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled and Los Angeles will be released.”

Although it is not clear what action the administration of Trump will take in response to his call to “liberate Los Angeles”, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Marines in active service would be mobilized if the violence continues.

Several Democrats of California have criticized the administration's response to demonstrations such as “inflammatory”, “reckless” and climbing.

The administration painted the White House's response to what it calls “left -wing radicals” to maintain law and order. At the same time, the Democrats feared that the administration's response could increase tensions, ultimately igniting the situation rather than submitting it.

Democratic representative Ted Place, which represents a district of the Los Angeles region, said on X that he agreed with the assessment of Newsom that “Trumps will take over from the AC National Guard was deliberately inflammatory”.

Representative Nanette Barragn, a democrat who also represents a district of the Los Angeles region, also condemned deployment.

“We did not ask for help. We don't need help. It is climbing, which increases tensions,” said Barragn about Trump in an interview on CNNS “Union state”. “It will only overcome things in a situation where people are already angry with the application of immigration.”

Former vice-president Kamala Harris, former California senator and state prosecutor general, said the deployment was supposed to “cause chaos” and accused the Trump administration of aiming to “spread panic and division” through its large-scale immigration raids.

“The actions of this administration do not concern public security, it is a question of catching up,” said Harris, a resident of Los Angeles, in a press release.

The demonstrators and the police clashed on Saturday, some demonstrators launching objects and the police deployed pepper balls and flash-bangs. Videos have also shown looting and a car on fire. The demonstrations initially started in response to immigration application operations, because the Trump administration has made mass deportations a centerpiece of its domestic policy.

Political spinoffs were along the party parties, the Republican legislators criticizing the demonstrations and the Democrats growing against the White House response. In a night post in Truth Social, Trump praised the actions of the National Guard in Los Angeles, although the guard has not yet arrived in the city, Newsom said.

Sunday, the troops of the National Guard began to arrive in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, a group of Californian democrats said they went to an immigration and customs treatment center to “surveillance from the congress” but were refused entry. One of them, the representative Gil Cisneros, characterized the ice as having been “on an outburst passing through Los Angeles, by bringing together people”.

The representatives of the White House did not immediately answer questions about the critics of the Democrats. The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a position on Saturday evening that “Democrats refuse to condemn this despicable behavior, but that will not be tolerated by the Trump administration”.

The chief of staff Stephen Miller seemed to refer to the demonstrations when he said on X: “We have said for years that it is a fight to save civilization. Anyone with eyes can see this now.”

Additional demonstrations were scheduled for Sunday.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, R-La., Answered a question on the deployment of navies in active service of HegSeth on Sunday in response to the demonstration.

Johnson stressed the importance of “maintaining peace by force”, adding on ABC News this week: “I don't think it's heavy. I think it's an important signal.”

When the co-presenter of ABC News, Jonathan Karl, intervened to push Johnson more, Johnson said: “We must be ready to do what is necessary.”

“I think the opinion that could happen could have the deterrent,” said Johnson about HegSeth's warning.

