Trump sending the national guard troops to demonstrations in the LOS region

The president of Paramount, in California (AP), Donald Trump, deploys 2,000 troops of the National Guard of California in Los Angeles about the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom after a second day of confrontations between hundreds of demonstrators and the federal authorities of immigration to riot equipment.

The confrontations broke out on Saturday near a home deposit in the strongly Latin city in Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where federal agents organized a office of the nearby internal security ministry. The agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and demonstrators launched rocks and cement to border patrol vehicles. The smoke has covered small heaps of burning waste in the streets.

Tensions were raised after a series of scales by the immigration authorities the day before, including in the LAS fashion district and in a home depot, while the counting of a week of immigrant arrests in the city exceeded 100 years. An eminent chief of the Union was arrested while protested and accused of having empaded the application of the law.

The White House has announced that Trump would deploy the goalkeeper to fight anarchy that has been authorized to take shelter. It was not clear when the troops arrive.

Newsom, a democrat, said in an article on the social platform X that he was deliberately inflammatory and would only increase tensions. He later said that the federal government wanted a show and urged people not to give them one by becoming violent.

In a signal of the aggressive approach to administrations, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, threatened to deploy the US military.

A car burns during a demonstration in Compton, California, on Saturday June 7, 2025, after the federal immigration authorities carried out operations. (AP photo / Eric Thayer)

If violence continues, the Navies in active service at the Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized that they are on alert, said Hegseth on X.

The Trumps Order came after clashes in Paramount and Voisin Compton, where a car was burnt down. The demonstrations continued in the evening in Paramount, with several hundred demonstrators gathered near a donut store, and the authorities hold barbed wire to keep the crowd back.

The demonstrators confront the law enforcement agents outside an industrial park in Paramount, California, on Saturday June 7, 2025. (AP photo / Eric Thayer)

Crowds have also gathered outside the federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles, including a detention center, where local police said an illegal assembly and began to arrest people.

Standoff in Paramount

Earlier in Paramount, immigration agents faced demonstrators at the entrance to a business park, opposite the back of a home depot. They sparked fireworks and pulled caddies in the street, broke up the concrete blocks and struck a procession of border patrol vans while they were going and moved to a boulevard.

American lawyer Bill Essayli said that federal agents had carried out more people with expulsion orders on Saturday, but none at the Home Depot. The Department of Homeland Security has a building next to it and the agents organized there while they were preparing to carry out operations, he said on Fox11 Los Angeles. He did not say how many people were arrested on Saturday or where.

The mayor of Paramount Peggy Lemons told several media that members of the community have presented themselves in response because people are afraid of the activity of immigration agents.

When you manage things about how it seems managed, it's no surprise that chaos followed, lemons said.

Some demonstrators made fun of officers while recording events on smartphones.

Ice out of paramount. We see you for what you are, said a woman through a megaphone. You are not welcome here.

More than a dozen people have been arrested and accused of hampering immigration agents, Essayli published on X, including the names and cups of some of the arrested. He didn't say where they protested.

Trump calls guard

Trump has federally part of the California National Guard under what is known as the authority of title 10, which places it, and not the governor, at the top of the chain of command, according to the Newsom office.

The border patrol staff deploys tear gas during a demonstration on the dozens inmates in an operation by the federal immigration authorities one day earlier, in Paramount, California, Saturday June 7, 2025. (AP Photo / Eric Thayer)

Pressure secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement that the work that the immigration authorities did when they met demonstrations was essential to interrupt and reverse the invasion of illegal criminals in the United States. In the wake of this violence, Democrats without FIC, California have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.

The move of presidents came shortly after having published a threat to his network of social media saying that if Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, had not done their job, then the federal government will intervene and solve the problem, riots and looters, the way it should be resolved !!!

Trump signed the order shortly before going to attend a UFC fight in New Jersey, where he was sitting on the edge of the Mike Tyson boxer.

Newsom said in his statement that local authorities were able to access the police assistance to a notice of moments, and that there is currently no unsatisfied need.

The California Highway Patrol said that Newsom had ordered it to deploy additional officers to maintain public security.

Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but allow me to be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and officials will be held responsible, Bass said in a statement early on Sunday.

She said that she had spoken with members of the Trump administration and insisted for her and Newsom to control and that there is no need to deploy the National Guard.

In 2020, Trump asked the governors of several states to deploy their national guard troops in Washington, DC, to stifle the demonstrations after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. Many have accepted and sent troops.

Trump also threatened at the time to invoke the insurrection law for these protests, an intervention rarely seen in modern American history. But the secretary of defense of the time, Mark Esper, rejected, saying that the law should only be invoked in the most urgent and disastrous situations.

The police owned a man during a demonstration in Paramount, California on Saturday, June 7, 2025, after the federal immigration authorities carried out operations. (AP photo / Eric Thayer)

George HW Bush used the Insurrection Act to respond to riots in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of white police officers who were recorded by beating the black motorist Rodney King.

Trump did not invoke the act during his first mandate, and he did not do it on Saturday, according to Leavitt and Newsom.

Arrests in Los Angeles

The demonstrators strike the side of a border patrol vehicle during a demonstration on the dozens inmates in an operation by the federal immigration authorities one day earlier, in Paramount, in California, on Saturday June 7, 2025. (APPO / Eric Thayer)

The demonstrations started a day earlier in Los Angeles after the federal authorities arrested 44 people for violating immigration law on Friday.

The DHS later said that recent ice operations in Los Angeles had led to the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five people linked to criminal organizations and people with criminal history.

David Huerta, regional president of the International Union of Services Employees, was also arrested on Friday when he protests. The Ministry of Justice confirmed that he was detained on Saturday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles before an appearance before the court on Monday.

The chief of the minority of the Democratic Senate, Chuck Schumer, called for his immediate release, warning of a disturbing scheme of arrest and detention of American citizens for having exercised their right to freedom of expression.

___

Lee reported Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Price de Bridgewater, New Jersey. The writers of the associated press Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker in Washington; Rebecca Boone in Boisse, Idaho and Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed.

