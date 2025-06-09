The Empire declares the dream of silicon





Good evening. Regarding industrial policy competitions, the discipline of the Chinese Communist Party and the five-year plans will surely prevail whatever or will they do? Could it be that there is a method for us political madness? In the history of this week's coverage, Noah Berman examines how, in a process of several decades supervised by a succession of republican and democrats, New York State has tried to promote the emergence of a group of world class semiconductors that could help the United States prevail in its 21st century technological competition with China. If this is the case, part of the credit will be due to a unique advantage that Xi Jinpings China can never hope to match the audacity and the conduct of an immigrant scientist who, over 30 years ago, arrived in Albany with an improbable dream. Also in the issue of this week: the overview looks at Stepfun, a start-up AI based in ambitious Shanghai; Eliot Chen and Noah Berman report AI + Expo, Americas, own civil military merger; Pla whisperer Zhou Bo on the rise in Chinas and the Americas decrease; And Yao Yang on a possible Mar-A-Lago agreement, inspired by the agreement of the 1985 place. If you are not already a paid subscriber The threadPlease register here. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Sam Ward illustration Silicon state Alain Kaloyeros arrived at New York State University in Albany in 1988 with a doctorate in physics and great dreams for his little school employer. Kaloyeros, alias Dr K K, was determined, as he said in Noah Berman, to create a high-tech acropolis in the North of New York, with university partners and the industry exchanging ideas, innovative and creating new concepts and new applications, in particular in semiconductors. Almost 40 years later, New York has become one of the largest beneficiaries of semiconductor investments in the United States, its politicians say they are determined to help the United States beating China in this race for technological domination. The founder and CEO of Stepfun, Jiang Daxin, during the open day of the “STEP UP” ecosystem on February 21, 2025. Credit: Stepfun Overview: What is Beau-Form? In a periodic series highlighting Chinese AI start-ups worth more than a billion dollars, Noah Berman Profile The Stepfun, based in Shanghai. It is in many ways an American-chinese amalgam. Its founder, Jiang Daxin, worked for Microsoft for 16 years and obtained a doctorate in computer science from the University of Buffalo. After Openai released Chatgpt in November 2022, Jiang said, I thought I can do it myself, maybe even better. Last year, Stepfun became the first Chinese company to publish an AI model containing one million parameters an important step because models with more parameters can generally process more information. Participants in the Special Competitive Studies AI + Expo, which was held in Washington DC, on June 2, 2025. Credit: SCSP Autue on China but in what direction? In recent years AI + Expo, one of the largest Confabs of artificial and defense companies in the United States, the speakers have said that the Chinese AI industry was three years behind the Americas. You would have struggled to find anyone who repeats such claims in the 2025 AI + Expo last week, write Eliot Chen and Noah Berman. On the panels and on the exhibition floor, participants recognized the increase in China in the Open Source AI sectors to semiconductors, drones and robotics and the need for the United States to run faster to stay in the race. A Q&A with Zhou Bo The people's liberation army is not known for its transparency. But when one of the most opaque soldiers in the world wants to publicize his opinions, he often does it with the help of Zhou Bo. Zhou is a former colonel PLA, a principal researcher at the Tsinghua University Center for International Security and Strategy, and a highly sought -after speaker on the circuit of the International Conference and Editorial writer for Western Media. During these weeks of questions and answers, he told Andrew Peaple that even if China will always be resolved in the protection of what it considers as its sovereign interests, this does not make an expansionist power that the world should fear. He also thinks about how a man like Trump can be elected in a country that produced George Washington and Abraham Lincoln? Zhou Bo Illustration by Kate Copeland During his first mandate, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan, in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Credit: the White House Trump archived via Flick A Mar-A-Lago agreement could benefit China China would surely oppose a major devaluation of the dollar vis-à-vis the renminbi or would it be? Yao Yang, an expert in economics and development at the University of Beijing, examines some of the reasons why Xi Jinping could actually welcome one. Subscribe today for unlimited access, from only $ 19 per month.

